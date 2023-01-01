The CreatorThe Creator

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.more

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligenc...More

Starring: John David WashingtonMadeleine Yuna VoylesGemma Chan

Director: Gareth Edwards

Science FictionActionAdventureMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

