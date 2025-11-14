Looper reveals how Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi landed the role of Dek in Predator: Badlands, breaking down the intense and unexpected audition process that helped him secure the part.more
Looper reveals how Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi landed the rol...More
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Looper reveals how Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi landed the role of Dek in Predator: Badlands, breaking down the intense and unexpected audition process that helped him secure the part.
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Predator: Badlands - What It's Like To Audition For Dek | Looper | Creators Collection
Looper reveals how Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi landed the role of Dek in Predator: Badlands, breaking down the intense and unexpected audition process that helped him secure the part.