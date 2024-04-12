Jacent from Looper breaks down the full Predator timeline, untangling the franchise history and story threads that lead directly into Predator: Badlands.more
Jacent from Looper breaks down the full Predator timeline, untang...More
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Jacent from Looper breaks down the full Predator timeline, untangling the franchise history and story threads that lead directly into Predator: Badlands.
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The Entire Predator Story Finally Explained | Looper | Creators Collection
Jacent from Looper breaks down the full Predator timeline, untangling the franchise history and story threads that lead directly into Predator: Badlands.