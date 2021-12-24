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Anime Movies

New on Hulu
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MovieJujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
(Dub) Suzume(Dub) Suzume
When mysterious doors open and unleash supernatural destruction across Japan, one determined teenager, Suzume, sets out to close them.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
SuzumeSuzume
When mysterious doors open and unleash supernatural destruction across Japan, one determined teenager, Suzume, sets out to close them.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Starship Troopers: InvasionStarship Troopers: Invasion
A distant Federation outpost Fort Casey comes under attack by bugs.
R • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolStarship Troopers: Invasion en Español
Un puesto de vigilancia, Fuerte Casey, es atacado por bichos. La nave Alesia comienza a desplegar sus tropas para apoderarse, controlar la situación y rescatar a los sobrevivientes.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Popular
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
(Dub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionTV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!!TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2021)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Macross Frontier: The False SongstressTVMA • Action, Romance • Movie (2009)
Macross Frontier: The Wings of FarewellTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Macross Delta: Passionate WalküreTV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionInternational, Anime • Movie (2013)
Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
A-Z
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionTV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra EditionInternational, Anime • Movie (2013)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Angel's EggTVPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza LeaguePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The Boy and the BeastPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Boy and the HeronPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
The Colors WithinPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Fortune Favors Lady NikukoTV14 • Drama, Anime • Movie (2021)
From Up on Poppy HillPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2011)
Ghost Cat AnzuTVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The Girl Who Leapt Through TimeTVPG • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2006)
Howl's Moving CastlePG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2004)
Inu-OhPG-13 • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2022)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Kiki's Delivery ServiceG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Lonely Castle in the MirrorTV14 • Fantasy, Mystery • Movie (2022)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the RohirrimPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Lu Over the WallPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!TVPG • Romance, Science Fiction • Movie (1995)
Macross Delta: Passionate WalküreTV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2018)
Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!!TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2021)
Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of TimeTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
Macross Frontier: The False SongstressTVMA • Action, Romance • Movie (2009)
Macross Frontier: The Wings of FarewellTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Millennium ActressPG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2002)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
My Neighbor TotoroG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1988)
My Neighbors the YamadasPG • Anime, Animation • Movie (1999)
Only YesterdayPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (1991)
Perfect BlueR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1997)
The Place Promised in Our Early DaysTV14 • Drama, Anime • Movie (2004)
Pom PokoPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1994)
PonyoG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Porco RossoPG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1992)
Princess MononokePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1997)
PromarePG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
The Secret World of ArriettyG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Spirited AwayPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
Starship Troopers: Invasion en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2012)
Summer WarsTV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Tales From EarthseaFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Weathering With YouPG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2019)
When Marnie Was TherePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Wind RisesPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2014)

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