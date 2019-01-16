Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain.
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
A scientist creates a robot boy with super powers, x-ray vision and the ability to fly in this animated adventure.
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
TVY7 • Action, Animation • Movie (2015)
Ash must help Hoopa overcome its own darkness!
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
Afro Samurai found peace after avenging his father. But the master is forced back into the game by sexy Sio, a deadly woman from his past who won't quit until Afro pays for his sins. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu.
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2014)
Ash must help Diancie and stop Yveltal's rampage!
Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel
TVY7 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Ash encounters the mythical Pokémon Volcanion.
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Action, Animation • Movie (2017)
Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Ordinal Scale, has become an instant hit. As Kirito and Asuna explore, they soon realize that the line between the virtual world and reality is blurring, and it isn't all fun and games.
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
When Jubei saves a young ninja woman from the unthinkable, he assumes that’s the end of it. To his surprise, it’s only just the beginning.
(Sub) Akira
R • Action, Animation • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
(Dub) Mass Effect: Paragon Lost
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
Mass Effect: Paragon Lost, the prequel to best-selling Mass Effect 3, follows the early career of Alliance Marine, James Vega, as he leads an elite Special Forces squad into battle against mysterious aliens known as The Collectors.
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
Voltron: Fleet Of Doom
PG • Cartoons, Adventure • Movie (1986)
The heroes of both Voltron series join forces to fight an enemy that is threatening the entire universe.
(Sub) Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
TV14 • Drama, Animation • Movie (2012)
Natsu and his mighty team of mages face evil rising from the embers in this action-packed feature-length exclusive! When a prince seeking immortality unleashes an ancient force, a raging war becomes the fiercest inferno the wizards have ever faced!
Sword Art Online Extra Edition
Animation, Anime • Movie (2013)
Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody...
(Sub) Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
PG-13 • Animation, Anime • Movie (2011)
Ten years ago, an invasion by the Erebonians almost shattered the Kingdom of Liberl. For Estelle Bright it’s all ancient history. But history repeats; as Estelle and her brother find themselves in the wrong place when mayhem breaks out.
(Sub) Trigun: Badlands Rumble
TV14 • Action, Animation • Movie (2010)
Twenty years ago, Vash the Stampede allowed an infamous outlaw named Gasback to escape final justice. Now, on the streets of Macca City, Vash is about to learn a hard truth about consequences - and he might end up paying for the lesson with his life.
(Sub) K MISSING KINGS
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Ever since the School Island Incident, in which the four Kings were involved, the Silver Clansman, Kuroh Yatogami and Neko were on their search for their master Shiro.
Miss Hokusai
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
The life and works of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, as seen from the eyes of his daughter, Katsushika O-Ei. Anime.
(Sub) Fafner: Heaven and Earth
TV14 • Action, Animation • Movie (2010)
A hiveminded alien force reengages war with Tatsumiya Island years after Kazuki led a team of mech pilots to destroy them. In an explosive battle over the fate of humankind, the young warriors risk everything to save their only home from assimilation.
(Dub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
(Dub) Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker
Animation, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
A brash young Seeker - Cassandra - is accused of treason as she fights a conspiracy that threatens the realm's most powerful religious order. With her life on the line, she must clear her name and expose those working to destroy the Divine.
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale
Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Two years after the SAO incident, a new Augmented-Reality MMO, Ordinal Scale, has become an instant hit. As Kirito and Asuna explore, they soon realize that the line between the virtual world and reality is blurring, and it isn't all fun and games.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?