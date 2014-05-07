1 season available (50 episodes)

Haikyu!!Haikyu!!

Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.more

Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in ...More

Starring: Ayumu MuraseKaito IshikawaSatoshi Hino

TV14InternationalDramaAnimeAnimationVolleyballComedyTV Series2014
  • hd

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About this Show

Haikyu!!

Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.

Starring: Ayumu MuraseKaito IshikawaSatoshi HinoMiyu IrinoYu Hayashi

TV14InternationalDramaAnimeAnimationVolleyballComedyTV Series2014
  • hd

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