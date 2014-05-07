2 seasons available

Haikyu!!

TV14 • Drama, Anime, Volleyball, Comedy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2014

Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High Sc...more

Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he's been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball.

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

(Sub) Let's Go to Tokyo!!

Karasuno is practicing hard! Hinata and Kageyama’s competitive spirits haven’t died down - they sprint away from the rest of the team and run into an unexpected person.
Episode 5

(Sub) Greed

During a practice game with Nekoma, Hinata has a tough realization about himself that could either help the team grow, or ruin their entire dynamic.
