Inspired by the real-life mystery that captivated the nation, Vanishing Act tells the story of the bizarre disappearance of Melissa Caddick, the high-roller who allegedly embezzled over $20 million before vanishing into thin air. It’s a mystery that has left Caddick’s family, clients and the police questioning everything they thought they knew about her.more
Inspired by the real-life mystery that captivated the nation, Van...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Inspired by the real-life mystery that captivated the nation, Vanishing Act tells the story of the bizarre disappearance of Melissa Caddick, the high-roller who allegedly embezzled over $20 million before vanishing into thin air. It’s a mystery that has left Caddick’s family, clients and the police questioning everything they thought they knew about her.
About this Show
Vanishing Act
Inspired by the real-life mystery that captivated the nation, Vanishing Act tells the story of the bizarre disappearance of Melissa Caddick, the high-roller who allegedly embezzled over $20 million before vanishing into thin air. It’s a mystery that has left Caddick’s family, clients and the police questioning everything they thought they knew about her.