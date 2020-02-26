Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Horror
Popular
The Invisible Man
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
The unseen maniac returns to terrorize his former girlfriend in this 2020 reboot starring Elisabeth Moss.
Monsterland
TVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.
Fantasy Island
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A horror adaptation of the popular 1970s TV show about a magical island resort.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Losers Club reunites 27 years later to face the diabolical Pennywise in this frightening sequel.
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
Doctor Sleep
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In this sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining," the troubled Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift
Air
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2015)
In a bleak future when breathable air is nonexistent, two custodians struggle to maintain their sanity while caring for mankind's last hope in a secure facility.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories in a spooky mansion.
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead.
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
Within
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
A widower moves into a new house and learns that the previous owners mysteriously vanished.
Ready or Not
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
A newlywed is forced by her eccentric in-laws to take part in a game of hide-and-seek that turns into a deadly game of survival.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
The Grudge
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.
Blade
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1998)
A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
The Covenant
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The current descendants of the Salem witches - four young warlocks - make new discoveries about their powers when they must stop a destructive mega-evil force in an apocalyptic battle.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Behind You
R • Horror • Movie (2020)
Two young sisters find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden. When one of the sisters happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago.
The Lodge
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace . Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.
The Wretched
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A rebellious teenage boy embarks on a gutsy crusade to stop the terrifying evil he suspects has possessed his neighbor in this bone-chilling occult thriller.
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, "Child's Play" follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.
The Haunted
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Emily arrives for her first night-shift as a care-giver in an isolated house. A nightmare unfolds as she is tormented by a vengeful spirit.
Glass
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The heroes and villains from "Unbreakable" and "Split" do battle in this explosive third film in M. Night Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
Night of the Living Dead
TVMA • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse.
Witches in the Woods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A group of friends turn on each other while stranded in the mountains.
The Witch
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
A farmer relocates his family to a plot on the edge of an ominous forest.
Asylum
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
A college dormitory turns out to be a hall of horror for a young woman haunted by the evil spirit of a demented psychiatric doctor.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Hostel
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Eli Roth's cult classic about a trio of young men who are lured into a terrifying trap of sadistic torture.
Pet Sematary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
Blade II
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Blade is half man and half vampire and consumed by a desire to avenge the curse of his birth and save the human race from a blood-drenched Armageddon.
Interview With the Vampire
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (1994)
In late 20th-century San Francisco, a 200-year-old vampire tells his story--of desire, love, yearning, grief, terror, ecstasy--to a young reporter.
Son of a Gun
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Two criminals who meet in prison team up to rob a gold mine.
Ad Astra
PG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
An astronaut travels across the solar system in search of his long-missing father, whose doomed expedition now threatens humanity.
Texas Chainsaw
R • Horror • Movie (2013)
A young woman learns that she has inherited a Texas estate from a grandmother she never knew she had. But her newfound wealth comes at a price as she stumbles upon a horror that awaits her in the mansion's dank cellars.
The Grudge 2
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
A ghostly supernatural curse continues its murderous ways! The sister of a woman killed by the horrible haunted house is out to confront the spirits- now operating globally - that will not die!
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
The Cabin in the Woods
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2011)
In this twisted thriller, five friends arrive at a secluded cabin with clear instructions for their anticipated mountain getaway. But when the rigid rules are broken, punishment is swift and everyone will pay.
