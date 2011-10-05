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Horror

TV for You
American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Story
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
LostLost
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
RevengeRevenge
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Ghost AdventuresGhost Adventures
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Scream QueensScream Queens
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
TV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
The X-FilesThe X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
American Horror StoriesAmerican Horror Stories
“American Horror Stories” is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series “American Horror Story.” “American Horror Stories” is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Expedition BigfootExpedition Bigfoot
For the first time in history, an elite team of investigators use an advanced data algorithm to analyze five decades of Bigfoot sightings to pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast. Armed with the results and state-of-the-art technology, they journey deep into the unforgiving North American wilderness to prove once and for all that Bigfoot is real.
TV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The StrainThe Strain
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself. Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Alien: EarthAlien: Earth
When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.
TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Witches of East EndWitches of East End
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Forensic Files IIForensic Files II
Experts piece together strange clues and microscopic evidence to solve the most puzzling criminal cases, proving there is no such thing as a perfect crime.
TV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
FringeFringe
From J.J. Abrams ("Lost"), Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, the team behind "Star Trek," "Mission: Impossible III" and "Alias," comes a drama that will thrill, terrify and explore the blurring line between science fiction and reality. When an international flight lands at Boston's Logan Airport and the passengers and crew have all died grisly deaths, FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham is called in to investigate. After her partner, Special Agent John Scott, is nearly killed during the investigation, a desperate Olivia searches frantically for someone to help, leading her to Dr. Walter Bishop, our generation's Einstein. There's only one catch: he's been institutionalized for the last 20 years, and the only way to question him requires pulling his estranged son Peter in to help.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Castle RockCastle Rock
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
GrotesquerieGrotesquerie
A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community, and Detective Lois Tryon feels they are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The BeautyThe Beauty
When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, two FBI agents are sent to Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to uncover the truth behind these deaths and end up discovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
MonsterlandMonsterland
Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.
TVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaMost Terrifying Places in America
Spooky firsthand encounters with real-life ghosts are revealed during an exploration of America's most famous haunted landmarks. A team of ghost hunters, psychic mediums and historians reveal why these paranormal hot spots deserve their terrifying reputation.
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)
City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Lost Monster FilesLost Monster Files
From 1932-1973, Ivan Sanderson, the founder of Cryptozoology, built the most extensive archive of unexplained creature evidence on Earth. But following his death, the archive mysteriously disappeared … until now. With exclusive access to Sanderson's recently re-discovered files, a team of experts will re-investigate his most compelling cryptids, following evidence and theories hidden in Sanderson's files for decades. Chasing up-to-the-minute encounters, they use modern tech and scientific tools unavailable in Sanderson's day. Their goal: to bring fact to fiction by documenting one of these legendary creatures for the first time ever!
TV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Movies for You
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Dawn of the DeadR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2004)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
New on Hulu
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's CutTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
MiseryR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
ZombielandR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
Zombieland: Double TapR • Action and Adventure, Horror • Movie (2019)
Final Destination 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
Talk to MeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
The Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
MenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
SpontaneousR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie ApocalypseR • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
PhantomsR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Monster SquadPG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
MimicR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Mimic 3: SentinelR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The GiftR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Jacob's LadderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1990)
Tales From the Darkside: The MovieR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1990)
RumpelstiltskinR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1995)
The Crow: City of AngelsR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Prophecy: ForsakenR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: TheyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The UninvitedPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The ProphecyR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Last Exorcism Part IIPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The RuinsHorror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Prophecy 3: The AscentR • Horror • Movie (2000)
The HauntingPG-13 • Horror • Movie (1999)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Devil InsideR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
The Prophecy IIR • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Prophecy: UprisingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
SpellR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
The RelicR • Drama, Horror • Movie (1997)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
CurveR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
ReclaimR • Action, Crime • Movie (2014)
Navy Seals Vs. ZombiesTVMA • Horror, Action • Movie (2015)
Careful What You Wish ForR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of BloodR • Horror • Movie (1996)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
VampsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Popular
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
Dawn of the DeadR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2004)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Tales from the HoodR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The SporeR • Horror • Movie (2021)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityR • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
Shutter IslandR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
Forensic Files IITV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Black WaterR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
PhantomsR • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Strangers: Chapter 3R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
The Nun IIR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
LonglegsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Into the Dark
Good BoyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
DeliveredTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Pooka Lives!TVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
CrawlersTVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
My ValentineTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of WorkTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
PilgrimTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Uncanny AnnieTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
PureTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
School SpiritTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
They Come KnockingTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With YouTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
TreehouseTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
DownTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
New Year, New YouTVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Pooka!TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Flesh & BloodTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The BodyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
A-Z
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
AbattoirR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Alaskan Killer BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney HillTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Abduction: Travis WaltonTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Alien EndgameTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Files: ReopenedTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Alien Invasion: Hudson ValleyTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
All Souls DayHorror • Movie (2005)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Amelia's ChildrenTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
America's Scariest Halloween Attractions 2TVPG • Horror • Movie (2007)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Amish HauntingTV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2014)
Amityville Horror HouseR • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Annabelle Comes HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: CreationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
The ApparitionPG-13 • Horror • Movie (2012)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Archivo 253R • Latino, Horror • Movie (2015)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Ash vs Evil DeadTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
Ava's PossessionsR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2016)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
BackroomsScience Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The BeldhamDrama, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Big ShaveTVPG • Drama, Horror • Movie (1967)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Bigfoot: Fear in the WoodsTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Bite Size HalloweenTV14 • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Black DeathR • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2010)
Black OpsTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
Black SheepComedy, Horror • Movie (2006)
Black WaterR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)

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