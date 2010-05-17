It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Join your favorite YouTube superstar, Ryan - and all of his Ryan's World friends - in this all new series of Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch. Watch as Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, Combo Panda, and others explore the world through play, doing fun challenges, kid-friendly science experiments, and so much more!
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Little Baby Bum
TVY • Animation, Family • TV Series (2017)
Little Baby Bum is the home of colourful kids content for children all around the world. Fun catchy songs, lovable and engaging characters take children on a journey of learning and adventure.
Trolls: TrollsTopia
TVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia!
The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
Dude Perfect has pushed the limits of what's possible on the Internet. In this show, you'll meet the guys behind the viral magic. Whether it's working with celebrity guest stars or prepping for a battle video, these guys made a career out of having fun.
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
From the Peabody Award-winning series Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs come two hilariously popular laboratory mice now starring in their own animated comedy spin-off--PINKY AND THE BRAIN--as they take on the modern world in an intelligently silly way with their plans for global domination.
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2013)
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is an American animated series created by Ian Jones-Quartey and based on his pilot short Lakewood Plaza Turbo.
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Twilight Sparkle and her friends learn that by working together they can achieve harmony.
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Morphle
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
Zeke and Luther
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Best friends Zeke and Luther have set their sights on becoming world-famous skateboarders. Together they attempt to master the coolest tricks and enter the biggest competitions. Between skating and summer school, there’s also donut deliveries, girls, and a pair of Tony Hawk’s boxers! Zeke and Luther are determined to be the best skateboarders in Pacific Terrace, no matter what obstacles stand in their way!
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Rescued
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Join Roman, a kid who’s also a real-life dog rescuer, as he shows you these very special animal rescues.
pocket.watch EvanTubeHD Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Share in the Tube Family fun with pocket.watch EvanTubeHD Ultimate mishmash! Watch YouTube star EvanTubeHD and his sister, JillianTubeHD, battle it out in challenges, play games, do amazing speed builds, and more!
Molang
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Molang is an affectionate, humorous look at the relationship between an eccentric, joyful, and enthusiastic rabbit, and a shy, discreet, and emotional little chick.
The series explores Molang and Piu Piu’s everyday life with warmth and humor.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
The lives of a group of foster kids are changed forever when they become a part of the Hunter family and get tangled up in all of the family's mysteries. When things go wrong or someone goes missing, the kids must work together to make things right.
I Am Frankie
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Frankie looks like a typical teenager but she harbors a very big secret – she's actually a cutting edge, experimental android who must keep her true identity hidden or else risk being powered down forever.
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2019)
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
"Harvey Beaks" is the story of the good kid getting into ridiculous mischief with the naughty kids in the magical forest they live in. They're unlikely best friends that find common ground in the little joys and triumphs of childhood.
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
Best Animal Friends
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These cute, silly, playful animal pairs might look different from each other, but they’re still best friends!
Sophie La Girafe
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Sophie la Girafe, a one-of-a-kind international icon! Sophie la Girafe was created more than 50 years ago, with more than 55 million products sold in over 80 countries. And she is now entering the world of animation for the first time. Sophie la Girafe invites little ones to learn through games and song in her tender, colorful and poetic universe. The aim of the series, which is based on Montessori pedagogy, is to awaken their senses and to encourage speech development.
Paradise Run
TVG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
Three teams of two compete for a grand prize vacation by conquering a series of challenges that put their physical skills, metal agility, and teamwork to the test.
WITS Academy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Now a Guardian in training at WITS Academy, it seems like Andi's dream has finally come true. But she'll have to work hard to prove that she can live up to expectations as the first (and only) human Guardian.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
Classical Baby
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
This Emmy(R)-nominated animated special introduces children to works of music, painting and dance.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
When Sid accidentally ruins Manny’s Christmas traditions, he’s told that he will be on Santa’s naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole.
Make It Pop
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Three unique girls - bookish Corki, fashionable Jodi and social media maven Sun Hi must learn to live in harmony... literally. Together with their classmate, DJ Caleb, can they achieve pop stardom in a boarding school where the arts always come last?
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
Holly Hobbie
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Holly Hobbie might appear to be just a young farm girl living in small-town U.S.A, but on the inside, she’s a hero for our time. Now that Holly’s hit her teens, helping others is more complicated than it looks. From saving her grandma’s café, to supporting her bestie and navigating young love, Holly may save the world someday, but she’s going to start with her own small town.
HBO Storybook Musicals
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (1987)
This series presents animated half-hour musical tales for children.
Adoption Day
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
The best day of an animal's life is when he leaves the shelter and joins his forever family.
Comeback Kids
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These animals had a rough start in life, but they found special people who refuse to give up on them. Now these comeback kids show what it means to be truly resilient.
A Little Curious
TVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (1999)
This innovative series teaches kids about the world around them with the help of quirky animated characters.
Voltron: Defender of the Universe
TVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Voltron: Defender of the Universe is the futuristic tale of a time when the universal forces of good have consolidated into the Galaxy Alliance. Its mission: to explore the universe to help those in trouble and to fight the dark forces of evil. The Galaxy Alliance send five determined explorers to search for the secret of Voltron on the planet Arus. Thus ensues the exciting adventures; five fierce lion-robots combine into one great robot-warrior, Voltron.
El Perro y El Gato
TVY7 • Family, Latino • TV Series (2006)
An energetic dog and a laid-back cat teach pre-schoolers vocabulary in both English and Spanish in this fun animated series.
First Taste Of Freedom
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These animals are finally experiencing what it means to be free. Welcome to the good life.
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Imagine a school where every day you get to learn cool acrobatics, test your strength and flexibility, clown around, and sing your heart out! Add to that intriguing mysteries, a book filled with circus secrets, and an amulet with unknown powers and unforeseen consequences and you have BIG TOP ACADEMY.
Reunited
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Best friends never forget each other, and animals have the most heart-bursting reactions when they're reunited with the ones they love most.
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español
Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Cuando Celestia y Luna deciden jubilarse y entregarle el gobierno de Equestria a Twilight y sus amigas, Twilight cae en una espiral de dudas. Mientras tanto, el antiguo villano Grogar se reúne con una legión de personajes malvados para conquistar todo Equestria, pero el restituido rey Sombra tiene sus propias ideas de conquista.
Boonie Bears: Spring into Action
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Spring is in the air and the forest animals are planting fresh trees and flowers to celebrate. However, when Logger Vick comes around and threatens to chop down every tree in the forest, it will take the Bear Brothers - Briar and Bramble - to rally their forest friends and save their home.
Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Based on the best-selling Scholastic books; Dear America features the rich and spirited stories of fictional teenage women at various turning points in American history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of a time period are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
Monchhichi
TVG • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
At nightfall you can see stars in the sky and glitter falling over each child as they fall asleep. It all comes from the dream tree factory, a magical place where the sweetest dreams are made. Follow the brave and cute Monchhichi, the sleep custodians as they embark on their magical adventures. And remember, creating sweet dreams is a lot more work than one might think!
WildWoods
Family, International • TV Series (2017)
Cooper, a giant sasquatch leaves his home in the big city, and moves into the forest, forming an unlikely friendship with Poppy, a feisty pint-high sugarglider.
Madagascar: Algo Salvaje
Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Llena del ingenioso humor y comedia física que hizo tan populares las películas de Madagascar, "Madagascar: Algo salvaje" es una serie musical generada por computadora que presenta a Alex, Marty, Gloria y Melman como jóvenes residentes de un hábitat de rescate en el zoológico de Central Park. Como todo el que llega a Nueva York, estos pequeños tienen grandes sueños y grandes planes. La serie se enfoca en ser tú mismo, en jamás rendirte y a perseguir tus sueños a toda costa, pase lo que pase.
Esme and Roy
TV14 • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2018)
From the makers of "Sesame Street" comes this animated series about a young girl named Esme and her monster pal Roy.
pocket.watch Ryan ToysReview Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Join your favorite YouTube superstar, Ryan, and all of his Ryan's World friends — Gus the Gummy Gator, Combo Panda, and others — in all their awesome adventures! Watch as Ryan and friends explore the world through play, do fun challenges, perform kid-friendly science experiments, and so much more! Presented by pocket.watch.
