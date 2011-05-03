ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Family for Kids

Popular
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.
TVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
That's So RavenThat's So Raven
Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven's sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions. Somehow, they manage to create more comedic problems than they solve!
TVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Steven Universe: FutureSteven Universe: Future
After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end; as he runs out of other people's problems to solve, he'll finally have to face his own.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
The Croods: Family TreeThe Croods: Family Tree
Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsAdventure Time: Side Quests
Following the early days of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they form a brotherly bond embark on quests and interact with familiar characters.
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
BUNK'DBUNK'D
Emma, Ravi and Zuri leave for Camp Kikiwaka! Emma and Ravi are CITs learning from Lou, the head counselor, and Xander, the camp heartthrob. Zuri meets fellow campers, Tiffany and Jorge. The kids adapt to their new "home away from home" at Camp Kikiwaka!
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
TVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Ryan's World SpecialsRyan's World Specials
Join your favorite YouTube superstar, Ryan - and all of his Ryan's World friends - in this all new series of Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch. Watch as Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, Combo Panda, and others explore the world through play, doing fun challenges, kid-friendly science experiments, and so much more!
TVG • Kids, Family • TV Series (2019)
T.O.T.S.T.O.T.S.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Sesame StreetSesame Street
The beloved show "Sesame Street" combines education and entertainment to make a meaningful difference in children's lives. Besides teaching letters and numbers, "Sesame Street" fosters imagination, builds social skills, and models respect for people's differences, whether they're based in race, gender, ethnicity, googly eyes, or neon fur.
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1969)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTrolls: TrollsTopia
Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia! The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.
TVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
MorphleMorphle
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
TVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingHow to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Find Me in ParisFind Me in Paris
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Dangie Bros Extreme EssentialsDangie Bros Extreme Essentials
Meet popular vloggers known as the Dangie Bros: Cam, Jeff, and Rob! These guys love to compete in unique internet challenges and perform epic stunts in their own backyard. Let the games begin with this family-friendly adventure series!
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2023)
Little Baby BumLittle Baby Bum
Little Baby Bum is the home of colourful kids content for children all around the world. Fun catchy songs, lovable and engaging characters take children on a journey of learning and adventure.
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
KidCity: AI AttackKidCity: AI Attack
Superstar vlogging family KidCity takes on a rogue AI named M1M1C in this all new Ryan and Friends Plus exclusive original series, KidCity: AI Attack by pocket.watch!
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series
OddbodsOddbods
Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.
TVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Where's Waldo?Where's Waldo?
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
SpellboundSpellbound
Cece Parker Jones’ life is turned upside-down when she discovers she’s a real witch. Magical mayhem ensues at the Paris Opera Ballet School when Cece begins to practice her spell work, making things harder to juggle as she balances new magical identity, dance, and simply being a teenager! Things get even more complicated when she accidentally summons her enemies, a group called the Mystics.
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsKulipari: An Army of Frogs
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs follows the adventures of a group of peaceful amphibians who live in quietude and safety thanks to an elite group of super powered frogs called the Kulipari and a Dreamcasting spell called “The VEIL” spun by the Turtle King Sergu. This mystical veil cloaks their home in a mystery to the outside world. Suddenly this tranquil environment is under threat and turned upside down when the villainous Spider Queen Jarrah, (a one time student of King Sergu who now weaves an evil side of the Dreamcasting spell called “Nightcasting”), and Lord Marmoo, (the feared leader of the vicious and numerous Scorpion Army) ban together. These two natural enemies now have one common goal…Conquering the Frogs. Enter our hero, Darel, who is the only amphibian that believes this threat is eminent. Darel is a young frog who feverously trains everyday to achieve his dream of one day joining the elite Kulipari army. Despite his lack of experience and limited fighting skills Darel will suddenly have the chance to become the warrior of his dreams!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Totally Spies!Totally Spies!
Three teenage girls from Beverly Hills attempt to balance their lives as students with their undercover work as super-spies for an elite international agency, battling an array of bizarre criminals.
TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2001)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerKulipari: Dream Walker
After the destruction of the Amphibilands in "Army of Frogs", Kulipari: Dream Walker continues the story in Nova Australis where the new inhabitants include Frogs, Lizards, Spiders, Platypuses and even Scorpions, who are all attempting to live in peace. The settlement is protected by the super-powerful Kulipari warriors with their poison-enhanced abilities and guided by Darel, The Blue Sky King. But threats from the Outback are causing increasing concern; bandits, rogue Scorpions, and even savage raiders from the dark city of Cardigal are on the move. When Lord Darkan of Cardigal captures the Dream Walker, a young Kulipari whose abilities are the stuff of legend, it is time for Darel to lead a rescue mission – leaving Nova Australis in the care of young, inexperienced Kulipari who must quickly learn to be the heroes they were meant to be.
TVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
First DayFirst Day
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
Classical BabyTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Dangie Bros Extreme EssentialsTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2023)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2003)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1982)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
FerdinandPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Flipper's New AdventureG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1964)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime TalesTVY • Family, Animation • Movie (1999)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Happily Ever AfterTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (1995)
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow WhiteTVPG • Family, Kids • Movie (2009)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2002)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrincePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2009)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StonePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2001)
HBO Storybook MusicalsTVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (1987)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Hocus Pocus 2PG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2022)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Hotel TransylvaniaPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
I Can Be President: A Kid's-Eye ViewTVY • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Ice Age: Collision CoursePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Ice Age: Continental DriftPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Jungle BookTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1942)
KidCity: AI AttackTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series
KindergartenTVY • Family, Docuseries • TV Series (2001)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Kulipari: Dream WalkerTVY7 • Adventure, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.