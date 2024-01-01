FlubberFlubber

A professor discovers a rubber-like super-bouncy substance.more

A professor discovers a rubber-like super-bouncy substance.

Starring: Robin WilliamsMarcia Gay HardenChristopher McDonald

Director: Les Mayfield

PGKidsComedyFamilyMovie1997
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Flubber

