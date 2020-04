Babe

Young Babe has no way of knowing how much his world is about to change when his mother is suddenly hauled off in a truck that takes pigs away. Babe then arrives at the farm of Mr. Hoggett and his large and lively wife, Esme. All kinds of species live on the farm, and some of the animals welcome Babe with open paws, while a few resent the friendly little porker. Babe's approach to the barnyard life is different from all the others, and he goes to great lengths to find acceptance.