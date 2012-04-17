1 season available

Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

TV14 • Anime, Animation, International, Action, Adventure • TV Series • 2012

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry ou...more

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry ou...more

Start watching Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (102 episodes)

1 season available

(102 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Rock Lee Is a Ninja Who Can't Use Ninjutsu / Rock Lee's Rival Is Naruto

One day, Rock Lee, the hardest working ninja in the village, rescues a young girl. Later, Rock Lee is on a mission to get a special cake from a bakery where only limited quantities are made daily. Suddenly, Naruto appears with the same goal.
Episode 1

(Sub) Rock Lee Is a Ninja Who Can't Use Ninjutsu/Rock Lee's Rival Is Naruto

One day, Rock Lee, the hardest working ninja in the village, rescues a young girl. Later, Rock Lee is on a mission to get a special cake from a bakery where only limited quantities are made daily. Suddenly, Naruto appears with the same goal.
Episode 2

(Dub) Love Is a Part of the Springtime of Youth / Love Makes Both Sides Crazy

Rock Lee has a crush on Sakura Haruno. He mounts numerous "love offenses" his target, but Sakura manages to easily brush them off. Later, Lee goes to slip a love letter into her shoebox, in hopes of getting closer to Sakura.
Episode 2

(Sub) Love Is a Part of the Springtime of Youth/Love Makes Both Sides Crazy

Rock Lee has a crush on Sakura Haruno. He mounts numerous "love offenses" his target, but Sakura manages to easily brush them off. Later, Lee goes to slip a love letter into her shoebox, in hopes of getting closer to Sakura.
Episode 3

(Sub) A Competition With the Genius Ninja, Neji/Tenten's Must-Win Battle

Lee's teammate Neji Hyuga is a talented ninja referred to by many as a genius. He is so talented that he took out an enemy boss from the Hidden Grass Village in one strike!
Episode 3

(Dub) A Competition With the Genius Ninja, Neji / Tenten's Must-Win Battle

Lee's teammate Neji Hyuga is a talented ninja referred to by many as a genius. He is so talented that he took out an enemy boss from the Hidden Grass Village in one strike!
Episode 4

(Dub) Guy Sensei Didn't Do It / Guy Sensei's Rival Is Kakashi Sensei!

Lee's beloved Guy Sensei is arrested for lewd behavior! Lee promises to clear his master’s name. Later, Kakashi Sensei's secret move defeats Guy, and Lee decides to follow Kakashi and become as powerful as he is.
Episode 4

(Sub) Guy Sensei Didn't...Do It... / Guy Sensei's Rival Is Kakashi Sensei

Lee's beloved Guy Sensei is arrested for lewd behavior! Lee promises to clear his master’s name. Later, Kakashi Sensei's secret move defeats Guy, and Lee decides to follow Kakashi and become as powerful as he is.
Episode 5

(Dub) I'm Going to Teach Konohamaru Kempo / I Save My Lucky Undies for Physicals

Konohamaru usually practices ninjutsu with Naruto. But now he's sought out Rock Lee to learn better hand-to-hand combat skills. Later, Lee and the others are ordered to undergo a routine physical exam.
Episode 5

(Sub) I'm Going to Teach Konohamaru Kempo/ I Save My Lucky Undies for Physicals

Konohamaru usually practices ninjutsu with Naruto. But now he's sought out Rock Lee to learn better hand-to-hand combat skills. Later, Lee and the others are ordered to undergo a routine physical exam.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Leaf Village Sports Meet/ Calvary Battles Are Part of the Thrill of Youth

The Hidden Leaf Village is holding a sports meet! Lee is called to read the Athlete's Pledge of Fair Play, but screws up in front of the entire stadium. Hoping to save face, he swears to outperform everyone at every event.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Leaf Village Sports Meet / Chicken Battles Are Part of the Thrill of Youth.

The Hidden Leaf Village is holding a sports meet! Lee is called to read the Athlete's Pledge of Fair Play, but screws up in front of the entire stadium. Hoping to save face, he swears to outperform everyone at every event.
Episode 7

(Dub) Orochimaru Is a Type-B Scorpio / Love Letters Are the Ultimate Trap

Lee and his team are on guard duty at the front gate, but they'll have to be extra vigilant. Later, Lee is flummoxed by Guy-sensei's new "Smooth Operator Fist."
Episode 7

(Sub) Orochimaru Is a B-Type Scorpio/ Love Letters Are the Ultimate Trap

Lee and his team are on guard duty at the front gate, but they'll have to be extra vigilant. Later, Lee is flummoxed by Guy-sensei's new "Smooth Operator Fist."
Episode 8

(Dub) Even Hokage Go Bald / Orochimaru Is Persistent

Lee's team is pulling bodyguard duty for the Fifth Hokage Tsunade while she's off on a gambling binge. Later, Orochimaru summons Manda to swallow Tsunade, Naruto, and even Guy-sensei whole!
Episode 8

(Sub) Even Hokage Wear Out / Orochimaru Is Persistent

Lee's team is pulling bodyguard duty for the Fifth Hokage Tsunade while she's off on a gambling binge. Later, Orochimaru summons Manda to swallow Tsunade, Naruto, and even Guy-sensei whole!
Episode 9

(Sub) Hinata Is Neji's Cousin / Hinata's Weak Point Is Naruto

Neji's cousin Hinata is trying to get some training in, but it's not easy with Lee constantly getting in the way. Later, Lee and several others don a familiar orange outfit.
Episode 9

(Dub) Hinata Is Neji's Cousin / Hinata's Weakness Is Naruto

Neji's cousin Hinata is trying to get some training in, but it's not easy with Lee constantly getting in the way. Later, Lee and several others don a familiar orange outfit.
Episode 10

(Sub) Teamwork Symbolizes Youth / the Culprit Is Among Us!

After seeing Shikamaru and Choji in action, Lee attempts to strengthen his friendship with Neji. Later, the Leaf ninja are scheduled to take an IQ test, but on the way to the exam, Lee's team discovers Guy Sensei collapsed on the ground!
Episode 10

(Dub) Teamwork Symbolizes Youth / the Culprit Is Among Us

After seeing Shikamaru and Choji in action, Lee attempts to strengthen his friendship with Neji. Later, the Leaf ninja are scheduled to take an IQ test, but on the way to the exam, Lee's team discovers Guy Sensei collapsed on the ground!
Episode 11

(Dub) A Field Trip to the Old Capital! / Girls' Rooms and Candy Boxes!

Lee and Naruto are both vying to be on Sakura's team for a research trip to the old capital city. Later, evening falls and Lee wants to slip away from all the Sensei to go hang out with the girls.
Episode 11

(Sub) A Field Trip to the Old Capital! / Girls' Rooms and Candy Boxes

Lee and Naruto are both vying to be on Sakura's team for a research trip to the old capital city. Later, evening falls and Lee wants to slip away from all the Sensei to go hang out with the girls.
Episode 12

(Sub) The No-Ninjutsu Lifestyle! / I Want to Share an Umbrella With Sakura

Fed up with their pupils using their ninja skills for the simplest tasks, Guy and Kakashi set out to teach them a lesson. Later, Lee is training in the rain without an umbrella, when he sees Sakura getting soaked as well.
Episode 12

(Dub) The No-Ninjutsu Lifestyle / I Want to Share an Umbrella With Sakura

Fed up with their pupils using their ninja skills for the simplest tasks, Guy and Kakashi set out to teach them a lesson. Later, Lee is training in the rain without an umbrella, when he sees Sakura getting soaked as well.
Episode 13

(Dub) Student vs. Master! Rock Lee vs. Might Guy! / I Will Surpass Guy-Sensei!

The ninja of the Hidden Leaf are being tested on their combat skills. Later, Neji and Tenten succeed using their special attacks, but how will Lee stand up to Guy Sensei's Asakujaku?
Episode 13

(Sub) Student vs. Master! Rock Lee vs. Might Guy! / I Will Surpass Guy Sensei!

The ninja of the Hidden Leaf are being tested on their combat skills. Later, Neji and Tenten succeed using their special attacks, but how will Lee stand up to Guy Sensei's Asakujaku?
Episode 14

(Sub) I'll Restore the Reputation of Ninjas! / Death!

Fewer children in the Hidden Leaf Village are choosing to become ninja. Lee goes to talk to Guy Sensei about the issue. Later, on his way to visit Guy Sensei in the hospital, Lee overhears Tsunade saying he "doesn't have much time left."
Episode 14

(Dub) I'll Restore the Reputation of Ninjas! / Death!

Fewer children in the Hidden Leaf Village are choosing to become ninja. Lee goes to talk to Guy Sensei about the issue. Later, on his way to visit Guy Sensei in the hospital, Lee overhears Tsunade saying he "doesn't have much time left."
Episode 15

(Dub) The Pool's Finally Open! / The Super Happy Orochi-Pool Park!

It's summertime in the Leaf Village, but the pool's empty! Lee and the gang set out enjoy it, but could they be playing into Orochimaru's hands?! Later, Lee wants to take Sakura on a date.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Pool's Finally Open / The Super Happy Orochi-Pool Park

It's summertime in the Leaf Village, but the pool's empty! Lee and the gang set out enjoy it, but could they be playing into Orochimaru's hands?! Later, Lee wants to take Sakura on a date.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Warring Chef Triad! / Time to Tone Down Guy-Sensei!

Lee and the gang are out camping, but it's not easy to cook in the great outdoors. When Shikamaru comes up with a plan to pit the girls against each other in a cook-off. Later, Guy-sensei is in charge of running the morning exercise.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Warring Chef Triad! / Time to Tone Down Guy-Sensei!

Lee and the gang are out camping, but it's not easy to cook in the great outdoors. When Shikamaru comes up with a plan to pit the girls against each other in a cook-off. Later, Guy-sensei is in charge of running the morning exercise.
Episode 17

(Dub) The New Naruto Movie Premiere! / Please Go See the New Naruto Movie!

Lee and Tenten grab the latest issue of Jump to get the scoop on the new Naruto movie! Later, The new Naruto movie is almost here, and Tsunade's worried it's lacking something, preventing it from being a must-see movie.
Episode 17

(Sub) The New Naruto Movie Premiere! / Please Go See the New Naruto Movie!

Lee and Tenten grab the latest issue of Jump to get the scoop on the new Naruto movie! Later, The new Naruto movie is almost here, and Tsunade's worried it's lacking something, preventing it from being a must-see movie.
Episode 18

(Dub) Boom! The Shinobi Fireworks Show! / Bang! Tenten's Acting Weird!

The Leaf Village is holding a fireworks show, which includes a contest to see which ninja can make the biggest boom! Later, Tenten starts acting strange after the fireworks show.
Episode 18

(Sub) Boom! the Shinobi Fireworks Show! / Bang! Tenten's Acting Weird!

The Leaf Village is holding a fireworks show, which includes a contest to see which ninja can make the biggest boom! Later, Tenten starts acting strange after the fireworks show.
Episode 19

(Sub) Summer Means Seashell Styles! / Watermelon Wars!

Teams Guy and Kakashi head to the beach. Lee wants to scope out Sakura's "amazing" new bathing suit, but Guy Sensei makes him train instead. Later, Lee wants to have fun by splitting watermelons.
Episode 19

(Dub) Summer Means Seashell Styles! / Watermelon Wars!

Teams Guy and Kakashi head to the beach. Lee wants to scope out Sakura's "amazing" new bathing suit, but Guy Sensei makes him train instead. Later, Lee wants to have fun by splitting watermelons.
Episode 20

(Dub) I Want to Be Friends With Gaara! / the Rock Lee Impostor Strikes!

Gaara, the Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village, is coming to visit the Leaf Village. Later, an impostor of Rock Lee appears and starts causing trouble in the village. Lee's team attempts to catch him using a cross-dressing Neji as bait.
Episode 20

(Sub) I Want to Be Friends With Gaara! / the Rock Lee Impostor Strikes

Gaara, the Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village, is coming to visit the Leaf Village. Later, an impostor of Rock Lee appears and starts causing trouble in the village. Lee's team attempts to catch him using a cross-dressing Neji as bait.
Episode 21

(Dub) A Hot Night for a Chilling Tale / The Hokage Tears Aren't for Decoration

It's a sweltering summer night, but Guy Sensei wants Lee and the boys to cool themselves off without any air conditioning. Later, Lee and Konohamaru set out to solve one of the Seven Mysteries of the Leaf, The Tears of The Great Stone Faces
Episode 21

(Sub) A Hot Night for a Chilling Tale / The Hokage Tears Aren't for Decoration

It's a sweltering summer night, but Guy Sensei wants Lee and the boys to cool themselves off without any air conditioning. Later, Lee and Konohamaru set out to solve one of the Seven Mysteries of the Leaf, The Tears of The Great Stone Faces.
Episode 22

(Dub) Always Do Your Homework at the Last Minute! / Class 3-Lee! We Are Team Guy!

Lee and Naruto seek help from their friends the day before their summer homework is due. Later, Lee's team visits the Academy, only to find a class full of lazy kids who mock Lee for his work ethic.
Episode 22

(Sub) Always Do Your Homework at the Last Minute! / Class 3-Lee! We Are Team Guy!

Lee and Naruto seek help from their friends the day before their summer homework is due. Later, Lee's team visits the Academy, only to find a class full of lazy kids who mock Lee for his work ethic.
Episode 23

(Sub) Naruto Is Lee, Lee Is Naruto! / I Dream of Taking the Nine-Tails for a Walk!

Ino catches Naruto and Lee spying on Sakura while she's bathing. Naruto and Lee end up swapping bodies after Sakura misfires her Mind-Body Switch jutsu!
Episode 23

(Dub) Naruto Is Lee, Lee Is Naruto! / I Dream of Taking the Nine-Tails for a Walk!

Ino catches Naruto and Lee spying on Sakura while she's bathing. Naruto and Lee end up swapping bodies after Sakura misfires her Mind-Body Switch jutsu!
Episode 24

(Dub) I'm Sai's New Agent! / Win Lady Tsunade's Heart!

It's time for the Leaf Village festival, and Lee is convinced that Sai wants to stand out more. Later, the “Mr. Leaf Village” contest is just around the corner! Will Lee be able to win a pair of tickets to the village's swankiest restaurant?
Episode 24

(Sub) I'm Sai's New Agent! / Win Lady Tsunade's Heart!

It's time for the Leaf Village festival, and Lee is convinced that Sai wants to stand out more. Later, the “Mr. Leaf Village” contest is just around the corner! Will Lee be able to win a pair of tickets to the village's swankiest restaurant?
Episode 25

(Sub) Gaara's First Date! / A Gift from Orochimaru

When Lee notices the character on Gaara's forehead has changed from “Love” to “Romance,” he's convinced the Kazekage's got a crush on someone. Later, Lee gets a booby-trapped watch from Orochimaru that will explode if he stops training.
Episode 25

(Dub) Gaara's First Date! / A Gift from Orochimaru

When Lee notices the character on Gaara's forehead has changed from “Love” to “Romance,” he's convinced the Kazekage's got a crush on someone. Later, Lee gets a booby-trapped watch from Orochimaru that will explode if he stops training.
Episode 26

(Dub) The Green Flame, Dodge Lee! / The Yes-Man Says No!

Lee's convinced the upcoming dodge ball tournament is just going to be a silly kids game, until a few choice words from Guy Sensei lights a fire in his soul. Later, Kabuto sets out to prove he's better than his former boss by joining Lee's team.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Green Flame, Dodge Lee! / The Yes-Man Says No!

Lee's convinced the upcoming dodge ball tournament is just going to be a silly kids game, until a few choice words from Guy Sensei lights a fire in his soul. Later, Kabuto sets out to prove he's better than his former boss by joining Lee's team.
Episode 27

(Dub) My First Five-Star Sushi! / Friendship, Effort, and Victory!

Lady Tsunade wins the lottery jackpot and promises to take Lee and the gang out for five-star sushi! Later, Iruka-sensei's had enough with his disobedient students, so Lee and the gang go to the Academy to put on a show.
Episode 27

(Sub) My First Five-Star Sushi! / Friendship, Effort, and Victory!

Lady Tsunade wins the lottery jackpot and promises to take Lee and the gang out for five-star sushi! Later, Iruka-sensei's had enough with his disobedient students, so Lee and the gang go to the Academy to put on a show.
Episode 28

(Dub) Hunting for Matsutake Mushrooms! / Lee and Neji Part Ways!

Naruto, Lee and the others go out hunting for matsutake mushrooms, but there are none to be found after an unusually hot summer. Or are there? Neji's finally had enough of being forced to cross-dress for Lee's skits, so he turns his back on Lee.
Episode 28

(Sub) Hunting for Matsutake Mushrooms! / Lee and Neji Part Ways!

Naruto, Lee and the others go out hunting for matsutake mushrooms, but there are none to be found after an unusually hot summer. Later, Neji's finally had enough of being forced to cross-dress for Lee's skits.
Episode 29

(Sub) We're Here to Welcome Gaara! / the Ultimate Autumn Diet!

Gaara's on his way back to the Leaf Village, and Team Guy scrambles to make sure he feels welcome. Later, the girls beg Guy Sensei to train them.
Episode 29

(Dub) We're Here to Welcome Gaara! / the Ultimate Autumn Diet!

Gaara's on his way back to the Leaf Village, and Team Guy scrambles to make sure he feels welcome. The girls beg Guy Sensei to train them, but their reason behind it is not what it seems.
Episode 30

(Sub) Autumn Shinobi Safety Lessons! / Deidara's Art Is Always a Blast!

Lady Tsunade sets out to teach her charges the importance of safety after many ninja keep getting injured due to carelessness. Later, Lady Tsunade puts Lee and the gang in charge of the village’s Halloween celebration.
Episode 30

(Dub) Autumn Shinobi Safety Lessons! / Deidara's Art Is Always a Blast!

Lady Tsunade sets out to teach her charges the importance of safety after many ninja keep getting injured due to carelessness. Later, Lady Tsunade puts Lee and the gang in charge of the village’s Halloween celebration.
Episode 31

(Dub) Nothing Beats Mixed Bathing! / October 27th Was Orochimaru's Birthday

Guy Sensei gives the gang a rare break, but will they end up being terrorized by Orochimaru's "Orochi Hot Springs" trap? Orochimaru realizes his birthday, October 27th, came and went without anyone noticing, so he wants Lee to suffer the same anguish.
Episode 31

(Sub) Nothing Beats Mixed Bathing! / October 27th WAS Orochimaru's Birthday

Guy Sensei gives the gang a rare break, but will they end up being terrorized by Orochimaru's "Orochi Hot Springs" trap? Later, Orochimaru realizes his birthday, October 27th, came and went without anyone noticing.
Episode 32

(Dub) Sakura's My Nurse! / One Vote for Rock Lee!

Lee fakes being sick so that Sakura will be his nurse, only to find that his rival in love is using the same tactic. Sasuke won the last popularity contest, while Lee wasn't even on the board! Can the show's main character find a way to steal 1st place?
Episode 32

(Sub) Sakura's My Nurse! / One Vote for Rock Lee!

Lee fakes being sick so that Sakura will be his nurse, only to find that his rival in love is using the same tactic. Later, Sasuke won the last popularity contest, while Lee wasn't even on the board!
Episode 33

(Sub) Might Guy: A Story of Love and Hair / Substitute Narrator!

When Orochimaru's poison leaves Guy Sensei completely bald, it's up to Lee and the gang to find him the right wig. Later, our beloved narrator comes down with a bad cold.
Episode 33

(Dub) Might Guy: A Story of Love and Hair / Substitute Narrator!

When Orochimaru's poison leaves Guy Sensei completely bald, it's up to Lee and the gang to find him the right wig. Later, our beloved narrator comes down with a bad cold.
Episode 34

(Sub) Save Ichiraku Ramen! / Vacations Are for Training!

When Naruto's favorite ramen stand, Ichiraku comes up against hard financial times, Lee tries to help the restaurant. Later, Tenten and Neji try to get their hard working teammate to actually use his vacation time to rest.
Episode 34

(Dub) Save Ichiraku Ramen! / Vacations Are for Training!

When Naruto's favorite ramen stand, Ichiraku comes up against hard financial times, Lee tries to help the restaurant. Later, Tenten and Neji try to get their hard working teammate to actually use his vacation time to rest.
Episode 35

(Sub) Caring for Animals Is Hard Work / Shout It Out! at Naruto!

Owing them all many thanks, Lee tries to bond with all of his comrade’s Animal Summons. Later, with so many romantic holidays occurring in winter, Hinata aims to grow a little closer to Naruto.
Episode 35

(Dub) Caring for Animals Is Hard Work / Shout It Out! at Naruto!

Owing them all many thanks, Lee tries to bond with all of his comrade’s Animal Summons. With so many romantic holidays occurring in winter, Hinata aims to grow a little closer to Naruto before autumn is over.
Episode 36

(Sub) Tenten vs. Temari! / Orochimaru's Search for Love!

An encounter with the Sand siblings turns ugly when Temari insults Tenten. Later, Orochimaru starts longing to live a normal life after being barred from entering a family-friendly market.
Episode 36

(Dub) Tenten vs. Temari! / Orochimaru's Search for Love!

An encounter with the Sand siblings turns ugly when Temari insults Tenten, igniting the Leaf Shinobi’s desire for a Chunin Exam rematch! Orochimaru starts longing to live a normal life after being barred from entering a family-friendly market.
Episode 37

(Sub) Guy-Sensei Is the New Hokage! / IQ: 200. Status: Troublesome.

When Tsunade leaves on a diplomatic mission to a neighboring village, she leaves the only shinobi who wasn't busy, in charge - Guy. Later, Team Guy is assigned to go on patrol with Shikamaru's team.
Episode 37

(Dub) Guy-Sensei Is the New Hokage! / IQ: 200. Status: Troublesome.

When Tsunade leaves on a diplomatic mission to a neighboring village, she leaves the only shinobi who wasn't busy, in charge - Guy. Later, Team Guy is assigned to go on patrol with Shikamaru's team.
Episode 38

(Dub) Infiltrate Akatsuki's Hideout! / A Desperate Escape Plan!

Lee's team stumbles upon Akatsuki's hidden base, and Deidara is determined to chase them away before the rest of his teammates learn about his history with the dedicated ninja.
Episode 38

(Sub) Infiltrate Akatsuki's Hideout! / A Desperate Escape Plan!

Lee's team stumbles upon Akatsuki's hidden base, and Deidara is determined to chase them away before the rest of his teammates learn about his history with the dedicated ninja.
Episode 39

(Sub) Christmas is the Last Chance for Love! / Cleanup is a Chance to Wash Away the Past!

The Hidden Leaf Village throws a big Christmas party, but with so many shinobi competing for one another's affections, will the Secret Santa turn into a survival battle? Later, it's time for the yearly cleanup!
Episode 39

(Dub) Christmas is the Last Chance for Love! / Cleanup is a Chance to Wash Away the Past!

The Hidden Leaf Village throws a big Christmas party, but with so many shinobi competing for one another's affections, will the Secret Santa turn into a survival battle? Later, it's time for the yearly cleanup!
Episode 40

(Dub) A New Year's Escape Clause! / Naruto Under Surveillance!

Lee and the gang catch the adults participating in a tournament. Later, Neji decides to observe Naruto and determine once and for all if the orange ninja is worthy of Hinata's affections.
Episode 40

(Sub) A New Year's Escape Clause! / Naruto Under Surveillance!

Lee and the gang catch the adults participating in a tournament. Later, Neji decides to observe Naruto and determine once and for all if the orange ninja is worthy of Hinata's affections.
Episode 41

(Sub) An Endless Nightmare / a Robot from the Future!

Trapped by Orochimaru's blizzard, Lee and the gang fight to stay warm. Later, popping out from the First Hokage's nostril is Rock Lee, from 30 years in the future! He's come back to give his young self a helpful robot.
Episode 41

(Dub) An Endless Nightmare / A Robot from the Future!

Trapped by Orochimaru's blizzard, Lee and the gang fight to stay warm. Later, popping out from the First Hokage's nostril is Rock Lee, from 30 years in the future! He's come back to give his young self a helpful robot.
Episode 42

(Sub) Shino Loves Insects / Tenten Fights a Maiden's Battle!

Shino's bugs refuse to leave his body because the weather's too cold, so Lee and his pals help him search for replacements. Later, A maiden's battle ensues on the floor of a department store!
Episode 42

(Dub) Shino Loves Insects / Tenten Fights a Maiden's Battle!

Shino's bugs refuse to leave his body because the weather's too cold, so Lee and his pals help him search for replacements. Later, a maiden's battle ensues on the floor of a department store!
Episode 43

(Sub) 17 Nights of Staying Out of Sight / Cleaning the Bathroom Cleanses the Soul

When the team gets assigned to infiltrate an illegal chakra-trading ring, Lee goes to Sai for advice. Later, a nefarious scoundrel keeps leaving the village bathrooms a filthy disgusting mess.
Episode 43

(Dub) 17 Nights of Staying Out of Sight / Cleaning the Bathroom Cleanses the Soul

When the team gets assigned to infiltrate an illegal chakra-trading ring, Lee goes to Sai for advice. Later, a nefarious scoundrel keeps leaving the village bathrooms a filthy disgusting mess.
Episode 44

(Sub) The Staff Will Eat the Beans Afterwards! / The Raikage Is Under Attack!

Lee's team gets to play ogres for the annual Setsubun festival, but Orochimaru schemes to ruin the fun. Later, Lee and his friends have to team up with Killer Bee to protect the Hidden Cloud!
Episode 44

(Dub) The Staff Will Eat the Beans Afterwards! / The Raikage Is Under Attack!

Lee's team gets to play ogres for the annual Setsubun festival, but Orochimaru schemes to ruin the fun. Later, Lee and his friends have to team up with Killer Bee to protect the Hidden Cloud!
Episode 45

(Dub) A Fiery Snow Sculpting Contest! / The Battlefield Called Valentine's Day!

When the freezing cold leaves Lady Tsunade feeling down, the village organizes a snow-sculpting contest to cheer her up. Late, It's Valentine's Day.
Episode 45

(Sub) A Fiery Snow Sculpting Contest! / the Battlefield Called Valentine's Day!

When the freezing cold leaves Lady Tsunade feeling down, the village organizes a snow-sculpting contest to cheer her up. Late, It's Valentine's Day.
Episode 46

(Sub) The Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya! / Infiltrate the Women's Bath!

Jiraiya trains Lee, Naruto, and Konohamaru. Later, Tsunade takes Sakura and the girls to the hot springs and chaos ensues.
Episode 46

(Dub) The Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya! / Infiltrate the Women's Bath!

Jiraiya trains Lee, Naruto, and Konohamaru. Later, Tsunade takes Sakura and the girls to the hot springs and chaos ensues.
Episode 47

(Dub) Dogs Need Dog Friends \ It's Him!

Kiba enlists Hinata and the girls to find Akamaru some canine companions! Later, Lee and his team run into Sasuke on their way back from a mission.
Episode 47

(Sub) Dogs Need Dog Friends/It's HIM!

Kiba enlists Hinata and the girls to find Akamaru some canine companions! Later, Lee and his team run into Sasuke on their way back from a mission.
Episode 48

(Sub) Yamato Gets a Mission!/Leaf Village of the Dead!

Captain Yamato leads Lee, Tenten and Sai on a mission to recover a stolen scroll. Later, Orochimaru creates a virus that turns humans into “Oro-Zombies".
Episode 48

(Dub) Yamato Gets a Mission! \ Leaf Village of the Dead!

Captain Yamato leads Lee, Tenten and Sai on a mission to recover a stolen scroll. Later, Orochimaru creates a virus that turns humans into “Oro-Zombies".
Episode 49

(Sub) The Alliance to Destroy White Day! / Clean up the Dolls!

It's the day before White Day, and a sinister trio of villains has ruined the village supply of sweets. Later, it's been quite a few days since the Leaf’s Doll Festival ended, but some prankster keeps putting the dolls back.
Episode 49

(Dub) The Alliance to Destroy White Day! / Clean Up the Dolls!

It's the day before White Day, and a sinister trio of villains has ruined the village supply of sweets. Later, it's been quite a few days since the Leaf’s Doll Festival ended, but some prankster keeps putting the dolls back.
Episode 50

(Dub) Babysitting Guy Sensei! / Lady Tsunade's Marriage Interview!

Lee wants be an adult like his sensei, and he gets the chance when Guy turns into a baby. Later, When Lee overhears Lady Tsunade mutter something about being lonely, he sets her up on an arranged marriage meeting.
Episode 50

(Sub) Babysitting Guy Sensei! / Lady Tsunade's Marriage Interview!

Lee wants be an adult like his sensei, and he gets the chance when Guy turns into a baby. Later, When Lee overhears Lady Tsunade mutter something about being lonely, he sets her up on an arranged marriage meeting.
Episode 51

(Dub) The Final Battle / Our Final Mission Is S-Ranked!

The time for the final battle against Sasuke is now! Later, Lady Tsunade assigns Lee's team with an S-Ranked mission: prepare a cherry blossom viewing party!
Episode 51

(Sub) The Final Battle / Our Final Mission Is S-Ranked!

The time for the final battle against Sasuke is now! Later, Lady Tsunade assigns Lee's team with an S-Ranked mission: prepare a cherry blossom viewing party!

You May Also Like

My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Tower of Druaga: The Sword of Uruk
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
K
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Reborn!
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Noragami
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (102 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial