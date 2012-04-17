Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!more
Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous N...More
Starring: Yoichi MasukawaYukari TamuraKôichi Tôchika
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Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!
Starring: Yoichi MasukawaYukari TamuraKôichi TôchikaMasashi EbaraJunko Takeuchi
About this Show
Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals
Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!
Starring: Yoichi MasukawaYukari TamuraKôichi TôchikaMasashi EbaraJunko Takeuchi