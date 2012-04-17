1 season available (70 episodes)

Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja PalsNaruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!more

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous N...More

Starring: Yoichi MasukawaYukari TamuraKôichi Tôchika

TV14AdventureActionAnimationAnimeInternationalTV Series2012
  • hd

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About this Show

Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!

Starring: Yoichi MasukawaYukari TamuraKôichi TôchikaMasashi EbaraJunko Takeuchi

TV14AdventureActionAnimationAnimeInternationalTV Series2012
  • hd

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