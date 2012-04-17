Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry ou...more
Welcome to the Village Hidden in the Leaves, home to the famous Naruto Uzumaki, star of Naruto. Here, ninja train day and night to be able to carry out important missions. But wait! This show isn’t about Naruto, the mightiest ninja! It’s about Rock Lee, the one who can’t use ninjutsu at all!
1 season available (102 episodes)
1 season available
(102 episodes)
