Classroom of the Elite

TV14 • Drama, Romance, Anime, Comedy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2017

Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School is a leading prestigious school with state-of-the-art facilities where nearly 100% of students go on to university or f...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) What is evil? Whatever springs from weakness.

Melancholy, unmotivated Ayanokoji Kiyotaka attends his first day at Tokyo Metropoiltan Advanced Nuturing High School, a government-established institution for training a generation of Japan's best and brightest.
Episode 2

(Sub) It Takes a Great Talent and Skill to Conceal One's Talent and Skill.

With their first midterm exam approaching, Class D needs to find a way to improve their class average, or face another month with no points to spend. Even Horikita decides to take part, forming a study group to help the class underachievers.
Episode 3

(Sub) Man Is an Animal That Makes Bargains: No Other Animal Does This - No Dog Exchanges Bones With Another.

Thanks to a lot of hard work and scheming, Class D managed to get surprisingly high scores on their midterm exam. But when a student fails a single test, Ayanokoji makes one final play to save his classmate from expulsion.
Episode 4

(Sub) We Should Not Be Upset That Others Hide the Truth from Us, When We Hide It So Often from Ourselves.

Sudo has been accused of fighting with a student from Class C, and depending on an upcoming ruling, Class D might have its few remaining points stripped away.
Episode 5

(Sub) Hell Is Other People.

With the hearing for the assault approaching, Ayanokoji and Kushida attempt to secure the cooperation of Sakura Airi, possibly the only person who can testify that Sudo was acting in self defense.
Episode 6

(Sub) There Are Two Kinds of Lies; One Concerns an Accomplished Fact, the Other Concerns a Future Duty.

Sakura's testimony has bought Class D time, but Horikita and Ayanokoji still need to find a way to tilt things in their favor. Meanwhile, Sakura senses the presence of a strange man nearby.
Episode 7

(Sub) Nothing Is As Dangerous As an Ignorant Friend; A Wise Enemy Is to Be Preferred.

Even during summer vacation, lone wolf Horikita would rather remain locked in her room studying than interacting with others. One day, Ayanokoji invites her to visit the pool with some of the others.
Episode 8

(Sub) Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here.

It's summer vacation! The first-years get to board a luxury cruise ship, where they're allowed to sample the highest class facilities available.
Episode 9

(Sub) Man Is Condemned to Be Free.

As part of a special test, the school has brought the students to an uninhabited tropical island where they must now live for a week. Their performance on the test can have an enormous impact on the point standings of the four classes.
Episode 10

(Sub) Every Man Has in Himself the Most Dangerous Traitor of All.

Class D has achieved a degree of unity in facing the special test, so Ayanokoji and Horikita head out to see how the other classes are getting along. Class B is working together to make a comfortable life for themselves, while Class A remains secretive.
Episode 11

(Sub) What People Commonly Call Fate Is Mostly Their Own Stupidity.

With the panty thief incident already eroding Class D's trust, Horikita finds her leader key card stolen. While they try to figure out who did it, the base camp is thrown into chaos with a new incident of arson.
Episode 12

(Sub) Genius Lives Only One Story Above Madness.

Ibuki has stolen the key card, and Horikita's condition has deteriorated. Over Horikita's objections, Ayanokoji forces her to drop out.

