Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
Your Worst Nightmare
TV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Nothing is what it seems. For these victims, something or someone evil is lurking in the shadows. YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE presents spine-tingling stories and delivers true-crime thrillers in a cinematic style.
Start watching Investigation Discovery Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.