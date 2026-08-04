Unmasking A Monster: Aileen Wuornos
Unmasking A Monster: Aileen Wuornos
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer
Signs of a Psychopath
Signs of a Psychopath
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph
Evil Lives Here
Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery

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Unmasking A Monster: Aileen WuornosTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Evil Lives Here: My Child the KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2026)
Signs of a PsychopathTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas RandolphCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Lost Women of AlaskaTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
A Body in the BasementTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Late Night LockupTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Friday the 13th MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
On the Case with Paula ZahnTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Mean Girl MurdersTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Body CamTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
American MonsterTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2016)
House of Horrors: KidnappedTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The Murder TapesTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Fear Thy NeighborTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Feuds Turned FatalTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Hollywood DemonsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Married to EvilTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Very Scary PeopleTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
A Killer Among FriendsTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Blood RelativesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Love, Honor, BetrayTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
ToxicTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
DiabolicalTV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Perfect MurderTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2014)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas RangerTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2026)
Real PD: Kansas CityTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Still A MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Two Shallow GravesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Fatal AffairsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Lake Erie MurdersTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Deadly WomenTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2005)
See No EvilTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Before They Kill AgainTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Murder Under the Friday Night LightsTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Real Murders on Elm StreetTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
All Access PD: Grand RapidsTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Reasonable DoubtTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial KillerTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Body Cam: On the SceneTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Road RageTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Residential RageTV14 • Reality, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Real Time CrimeTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Rocky Mountain Mortician MurderTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Game Day MurdersTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Crimes Gone ViralTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Where Murder LiesTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2021)
Hometown HomicideTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates StoryTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
High Speed ChaseTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
How (Not) to Get Rid of a BodyTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Fatal DestinationTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Let Us Prey: A Ministry of ScandalsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
Murder Comes to TownTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2014)
Hunt for the Missing: ChicagoTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the SaviorTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
I (Almost) Got Away with ItTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2010)
Mother, May I Murder?TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
Finding AndreaTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2021)
The Serial Killer ConnectionTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Unmasking A Monster: Aileen WuornosTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
911: Did the Killer Call?TV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of BristolTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2025)
All Access PD: Grand RapidsTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
American MonsterTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2016)
American Monster: Abuse of PowerTV14 • News, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Before They Kill AgainTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Big Girls Wanted: Escaping PearadiseTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas RandolphCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Blood RelativesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Bodies in the WaterTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Body CamTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Body Cam: On the SceneTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
A Body in the BasementTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2023)
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen ReadTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the SaviorTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Broken HartsTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Calls From the InsideTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Caught in the NetTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
Chaos in CourtTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Chris Brown: A History of ViolenceTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2024)
Crime Scene ConfidentialTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
CrimeFeedTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
Crimes Gone ViralTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates StoryTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Deadline: Crime with Tamron HallTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Deadly DevotionTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media MurdersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Deadly Injustice: The Case of Juan BalderasTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2022)
Deadly WomenTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Death by FameTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Devil in the OzarksTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
DiabolicalTV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Diana InvestigationsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
DisappearedTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared: The Bradley SistersTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2023)
Does Murder Sleep?TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2012)
Don’t Let Me DieTV14 • Reality, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2022)
Doomsday: The Missing ChildrenTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Evil Lives Here: My Child the KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2026)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Exposed: Naked CrimesTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Fall of DiddyTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Fatal AffairsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Fatal DestinationTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Fatal VowsTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Fear Thy NeighborTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Fear Thy RoommateTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2020)
FEDSTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Feuds Turned FatalTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Finding AndreaTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2021)
The Freeway Killer: Lost Murder TapesTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The Friday the 13th MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Game Day MurdersTV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Good Cop, Bad CopTV14 • Police Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The Green River Killer: Mind of a MonsterTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
High Speed ChaseTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Hillside StranglerTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Hollywood DemonsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Hometown HomicideTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Homicide Hunter: Devil in the MountainsTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama • Movie (2022)

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