3 seasons available (22 episodes)

Death by FameDeath by Fame

Uncovering the sinister side of fame and celebrity as investigators reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall, and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars.more

Uncovering the sinister side of fame and celebrity as investigato...More

TV14DocumentariesCrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2023
  • hd

Max on Hulu logo Add Max to any Hulu plan starting at an additional $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply. HBO content available via Hulu. Additional content only available via Max app. Hulu with Max is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories where a high-speed broadband connection is available. Use of Max is subject to its own terms and conditions, see max.com/terms-of-use/en-us for details. Programming and content subject to change. Max is used under license. ©2024 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved. TM & © DC.

Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle
Save 42% per month with a Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle. Plans start at $16.99/mo.
Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service.Save 42% per month with a Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle. Plans start at $16.99/mo.
Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service.
LEARN MORE
Terms apply.
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Death by Fame

Uncovering the sinister side of fame and celebrity as investigators reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall, and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars.

TV14DocumentariesCrimeCrime and Courtroom DramaTV Series2023
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Playboy MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Very Scary PeopleTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Rich & ShamelessTVMA • Crime • TV Series (2022)
Murder in the Wicked WestTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
Real Time CrimeTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
American MonsterTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2016)
Dark Nights in the CityTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
A Body in the BasementTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
A Time to KillTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Love, Honor, BetrayTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Calls From the InsideTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Devil in the WebTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
Shattered HeartsTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Signs of a PsychopathTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.