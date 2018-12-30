2 seasons available (27 episodes)

The Lake Erie MurdersThe Lake Erie Murders

Ominously named for its violent and unpredictable nature, Lake Erie borders four states and Canada and is home to some of the darkest and deadliest murder cases. The Lake Erie Murders tells tales of haunting and fascinating murders and mysteries, reminding viewers that when it comes to Lake Erie, there is something about the water.more

Ominously named for its violent and unpredictable nature, Lake Er...More

Starring: Jeremy Bobb

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

The Lake Erie Murders

Ominously named for its violent and unpredictable nature, Lake Erie borders four states and Canada and is home to some of the darkest and deadliest murder cases. The Lake Erie Murders tells tales of haunting and fascinating murders and mysteries, reminding viewers that when it comes to Lake Erie, there is something about the water.

Starring: Jeremy Bobb

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2018
  • hd

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