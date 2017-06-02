About this Movie
Des Bishop: Bridge & Tunnel
Filmed live at the legendary Comedy Cellar in his hometown of New York City, Des Bishop’s Bridge & Tunnel marks his seventh stand-up special. Des takes a nostalgic look back at his childhood growing up in the melting pot of Queens in the 1980s, his adolescent years spent in boarding school in Ireland, and his time living in China. He reflects on his past and contrasts it with modern life, touching on topics such as parenthood decisions and dating in the age of modern technology. He even offers his hilarious take on the endlessly debated question of whether pineapple belongs on pizza. Through sharp observations and personal storytelling, Des delivers a high-energy hour of comedy that leaves audiences in stitches.