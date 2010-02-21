LOL Live with Chaunté WayansLOL Live with Chaunté Wayans

In her half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Chaunté Wayans tackles everything from marriage and religion to dating disasters, sobriety, and surviving the apocalypse.more

In her half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, come...More

TVMAComedyStand UpMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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LOL Live with Chaunté Wayans - Trailer

About this Movie

LOL Live with Chaunté Wayans

In her half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Chaunté Wayans tackles everything from marriage and religion to dating disasters, sobriety, and surviving the apocalypse.

TVMAComedyStand UpMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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