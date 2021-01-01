Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to JailTyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

PG-13ComedyMovie2009

Mischievous grandma Madea lands in jail, where she meets a variety of mixed-up charac...more

Mischievous grandma Madea lands in jail, where she meets a variet...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Stand Up Guys
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Witless Protection
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2008)
The Animal
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Billy Madison
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1995)
Scary Movie 3
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Hot Chick
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Bowfinger
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1999)
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
My Bloody Valentine
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The New Guy
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Man of the House
TV14 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Duplex
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
13 Going on 30
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Twilight
PG-13 • Teen, Supernatural • Movie (2008)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail - Trailer

About this Movie

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Mischievous grandma Madea lands in jail, where she meets a variety of mixed-up characters.

Starring: Tyler PerryDerek LukeKeshia Knight PulliamDavid MannTamela Mann

Director: Tyler Perry

PG-13ComedyMovie2009
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on