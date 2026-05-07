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Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an AccidentLisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident

Lisa Ann Walter’s long-awaited debut comedy special takes on feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing, and navigating a backsliding America via the no-filter lens of a grown-ass woman who has been paying attention. more

Lisa Ann Walter’s long-awaited debut comedy special takes on fera...More

Starring: Lisa Ann Walter

Director: Lisa Ann Walter

TVMAStand Up ComedyComedyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident - Trailer

About this Movie

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident

Lisa Ann Walter’s long-awaited debut comedy special takes on feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing, and navigating a backsliding America via the no-filter lens of a grown-ass woman who has been paying attention.

Starring: Lisa Ann Walter

Director: Lisa Ann Walter

TVMAStand Up ComedyComedyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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