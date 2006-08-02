The Man with the AnswersThe Man with the Answers

Victor is a twenty-something ex-diving champion now working in a furniture factory and living with his sick grandmother in a seaside town in Greece. Distraught after her death, he decides to dust off her old car and travel to Germany to visit his estranged mother. On the ferry to Italy, he meets Matthias, a talkative, inquisitive young German who is on his way home. Matthias persuades Victor to take him along and as they drive north, Victor's uptight, repressive personality clashes with the more free-spirited Matthias. But they soon find common emotional ground as their summer road trip takes unexpected turns. A tender story of self-discovery, love and family, in its many forms.more

Victor is a twenty-something ex-diving champion now working in a ...More

Starring: Anton WeilVasilis MagouliotisRinio Dragasaki

Director: Stelios Kammitsis

LGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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The Man with the Answers - Trailer

About this Movie

The Man with the Answers

Victor is a twenty-something ex-diving champion now working in a furniture factory and living with his sick grandmother in a seaside town in Greece. Distraught after her death, he decides to dust off her old car and travel to Germany to visit his estranged mother. On the ferry to Italy, he meets Matthias, a talkative, inquisitive young German who is on his way home. Matthias persuades Victor to take him along and as they drive north, Victor's uptight, repressive personality clashes with the more free-spirited Matthias. But they soon find common emotional ground as their summer road trip takes unexpected turns. A tender story of self-discovery, love and family, in its many forms.

Starring: Anton WeilVasilis MagouliotisRinio DragasakiPier Andrea BosnaVassilis Dimitroulias

Director: Stelios Kammitsis

LGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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