Dolphins Up Close with Bertie GregoryDolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory is in the Azores, a marine sanctuary and vital pit stop for migrating ocean predators off the coast of Portugal. It's feeding season, and Bertie and the team try to capture a feeding frenzy featuring thousands of elusive predators.more

Bertie Gregory is in the Azores, a marine sanctuary and vital pit...More

Starring: Bertie Gregory

Director: Adam Boyle

TVPGAnimals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Trailer

About this Movie

Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory is in the Azores, a marine sanctuary and vital pit stop for migrating ocean predators off the coast of Portugal. It's feeding season, and Bertie and the team try to capture a feeding frenzy featuring thousands of elusive predators.

Starring: Bertie Gregory

Director: Adam Boyle

TVPGAnimals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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