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Stand Up

Featured
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesLOL Live with Alfred Robles
In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.
TVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaVanessa Gonzalez: Mamona
Raised by a devout Catholic mother and witch grandmother, Vanessa Gonzalez shares hilarious stories of growing up on the Texas border, family chaos, cultural expectations, and finding the courage to chase her own dreams.
Not Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jimmy O. Yang: Finally HomeJimmy O. Yang: Finally Home
Jimmy O. Yang returns to Hong Kong after 25 years, where his story began, for five massive arena shows. From navigating contrasts between East and West to poking fun at family expectations, language barriers, and fame, Yang turns his journey into hilariously relatable moments. Watch Jimmy in this full-circle moment as he tells his stories through humor and a perspective that bridges cultures.
Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Bresha WebbLOL Live with Bresha Webb
In her half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian and actress Bresha Webb covers everything from motherhood and marriage to growing up in Baltimore, chasing her Hollywood dreams, and balancing career and family. With her infectious energy, dynamic storytelling, and unforgettable characters, Bresha truly shines in her debut special.
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Hannah Berner: None of My BusinessHannah Berner: None of My Business
Hannah Berner delivers her most vulnerable material yet — questioning her future, exposing her unorthodox career path, dishing dating secrets and admitting she’s “part-time hot” in this sensational sophomore special.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an AccidentLisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident
Lisa Ann Walter’s long-awaited debut comedy special takes on feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing, and navigating a backsliding America via the no-filter lens of a grown-ass woman who has been paying attention.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Nikki Glaser: Good GirlNikki Glaser: Good Girl
Considered one of the most fearless voices in modern comedy, Nikki Glaser delivers a brutally honest special that takes on aging, beauty, and fame - confronting what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsKumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildBob the Drag Queen: This is Wild
Bob the Drag Queen started in the werq room, but that was just the beginning! This incredibly talented and humble Queen showcases her stand-up in this special you won't want to miss!
R • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightSebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right
Filmed live at the legendary United Center arena in Chicago, Sebastian Maniscalco’s IT AIN’T RIGHT goes all in on family chaos, aging, and the little things that drive us all nuts—with his one-of-a-kind comedic bite.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyFrankie Quiñones: Damn That's Crazy
Frankie Quiñones hits the stage to unpack love, addiction, and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseAndrew Santino: White Noise
Andrew Santino’s new hilarious Hulu stand-up special “White Noise” will undoubtedly solve all the world's problems for eternity.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaRalph Barbosa: Planet Bosa
In his second hour-long standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.
TVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinZarna Garg: Practical People Win
Zarna Garg is bringing the heat (and the guilt trips) in her laugh-out-loud Hulu debut, taking aim at husbands, kids, in-laws, and anyone who dares question an Indian mom’s wisdom.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherAtsuko Okatsuka: Father
Fans call her 'Mother,' but Atsuko is 'Father'—thriving professionally yet clueless about basics. A 7-year laundry hiatus and learning that marriage licenses precede weddings are just some hilariously relatable discoveries she shares in her special.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialMatteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManJessica Kirson: I'm the Man
I’m the Man is a fast-paced and sharp-tongued special that showcases Kirson’s searing perspective on everything from TikTok girls to her bizarre time at a trauma center.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsBill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Drop Dead Years is the latest one-hour special from one of the greatest standup comedians working today. In what might be his most personal and introspective hour yet, Bill offers hilarious takes on everything from male sadness to dating advice.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateChris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate
Chris Distefano is trying to be the best father he can be but nowadays, words speak louder than actions—so Chris is acting with the right intentions, but not always the right moves.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersRoy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicIlana Glazer: Human Magic
Ilana Glazer’s unfiltered stand-up special dives into life’s down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyJim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Considered one of the most prolific comedians working today, 7 time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan provides the skinny on everything from appetite suppressants to raising teenagers in Hulu’s very first comedy special.
TV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Movies for You
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality TimeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in HollywoodNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Leanne Morgan: So YummyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Matt RichardsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Heather McMahan: BreadwinnerNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never HadTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
LOL Live with Justin SilvaTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Chaunté WayansTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2026)
Real Time with Bill Maher: Anniversary SpecialTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Popular
Real Time with Bill Maher: Anniversary SpecialTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Leanne Morgan: So YummyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Chaunté WayansTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2026)
Heather McMahan: BreadwinnerNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
LOL Live with Justin SilvaTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Matt RichardsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in HollywoodNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality TimeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never HadTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Lea'h SampsonTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jim Gaffigan: Noble ApeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good DealTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Jiaoying Summers: What Specie Are You?Not Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: One in a BillionNot Rated • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Eddie Izzard: WunderbarNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Joel McHale: Live from PyongyangTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Margaret Cho: psyCHOTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
The Comedy StoreTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Maria Bamford: Local ActNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2023)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Sinbad: Make Me Wanna HollaTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Rachel Scanlon: Gay FantasyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Jermaine Fowler: Give 'Em Hell, KidTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Maria Bamford: Weakness is the BrandNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson - Back of the Bus FunnyNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
I'm Dying Up HereTVMA • Drama, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the WindTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is BurningTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Nigel Ng: The HAIYAA SpecialNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Janeane Garofalo: If I MayNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2016)
HystericalTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Classic Comedians
Jim Gaffigan: Noble ApeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality TimeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Joel McHale: Live from PyongyangTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in HollywoodNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Sinbad: Make Me Wanna HollaTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Podcast Lovers
Des Bishop: Bridge & TunnelComedy • Movie (2026)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Margaret Cho: psyCHOTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Joel McHale: Live from PyongyangTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good DealTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in HollywoodNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
NSFW Comedy
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nigel Ng: The HAIYAA SpecialNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is BurningTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson - Back of the Bus FunnyNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
On Parenting
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Leanne Morgan: So YummyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality TimeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Jim Gaffigan: Noble ApeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
LOL! Stand Up
LOL Live with Bresha WebbTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Matt RichardsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Chaunté WayansTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Lea'h SampsonTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Justin SilvaTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
TV for You
The Comedy StoreTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
I'm Dying Up HereTVMA • Drama, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
A-Z
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of ComedyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Ahir Shah: DotsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting WordsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Alex Edelman: Just for UsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended CutTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: The IntruderTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Beth Stelling: Girl DaddyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not WrongTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2010)
Bill Maher: #AdultingTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Bill Maher: Live From OklahomaTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Bill Maher: The DeciderTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Bill Maher: Victory Begins at HomeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Bob Saget: That Ain't RightTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your LifeTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Caleb Hearon: Model ComedianTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You HigherTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Chelsea Handler: EvolutionTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Chez WhoopiTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Chris Fleming: Live at the PalaceTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Chris Gethard: Career SuicideTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Chris Rock: Bigger & BlackerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the MessengerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never ScaredTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Comedy ChingonasTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
The Comedy StoreTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
D.L. Hughley: Going HomeTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
Dan Soder: Son of a GaryTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No LiesTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2008)
Dane Cook Vicious CircleTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Daniel Sloss: XTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Dave Attell: Captain MiserableTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them SoftlyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
David Brenner Back With a VengeanceTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
David Cross: The Pride Is BackTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
David Spade: Take the HitTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1998)
Dennis Miller: All InTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Dennis Miller: The Raw FeedTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Drew MichaelTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Drew Michael: Red Blue GreenTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Eddie Izzard: WunderbarNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ellen DeGeneres: Here and NowTVPG • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Ellen DeGeneres: The BeginningTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Gary Gulman: Born On 3rd BaseTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2023)
Gary Gulman: The Great DepreshTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
George Lopez: America's MexicanTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's YouTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & ChicanoTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2009)
Hannah Berner: None of My BusinessTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must GoTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Heather McMahan: BreadwinnerNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never HadTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
HystericalTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
I'm Dying Up HereTVMA • Drama, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
Ian Lara: Romantic ComedyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is BurningTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)

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