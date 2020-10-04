Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Comedy Store
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture's great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.
Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2005)
American stand-up comics.
Eddie Murphy Raw
R • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1987)
A must for fans of the 80s' number one comic-turned-actor, this is a nasty, wickedly funny and completely uncensored stand-up show with Murphy at his raunchy best.
D.L. Hughley: Reset
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
D.L. Hughley's stand-up comedy special.
Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Gary Owen hilariously bridges the "lanes" of black and white cultures.
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Comedian/actor/writer Dave Chappelle performs a hilarious stand-up routine at the Lincoln Theater in his hometown of Washington, D.C.
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer's All Star Comedy Jam
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Performers include Cedric "The Entertainer," Tommy Davidson, Kevin Hart, Aries Spears and DeRay Davis.
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional
Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
Ron White delivers more than an hour of all new material with his signature, irreverent storytelling style and the best comedic timing in the business.
All Def Comedy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
Taped at the Avalon Theatre in LA, this stand-up series features some of the best new emerging comedians.
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Comedian/writer/talk-show and podcast host Chris Gethard brings his critically acclaimed one-man, off-Broadway show to HBO.
Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Lavell Crawford is back and he's funnier and skinnier than ever.
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Comedian/actor T.J. Miller takes the stage in his hometown of Denver for his first HBO stand-up special.
Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself
Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Fearless and happy-go-lucky stand-up comedian Gary Owen flips every accepted, politically correct approach to family, race, gender and politics in his hilarious comedy special.
Mo'Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Comedy legend Mo'Nique hosts an amazing night of comedy.
Tone Bell: Can't Cancel This
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Comedian Tone Bell simply wants to live in a world where jelly is free.
George Lopez: America's Mexican
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Expect the unexpected when America's favorite Latino comic, George Lopez, hits the stage in his first HBO solo stand-up special.
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Griffin's fiery storytelling canvasses his 30-plus year comedy career.
Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Comedy greats and others recount the defining influence of Richard Pryor.
Chris Rock: Never Scared
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Rock performs stand-up from his 'Black Ambition Tour' in this comedy special taped before a live audience in Washington, D.C.
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1994)
The outrageous actor/comedian lets it all hang out in this comedy concert movie, filmed in front of a live audience in Brooklyn.
Lewis Black: Black on Broadway
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Cantankerous comic Lewis Black stars in his first HBO stand-up special, taped live at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in New York City.
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Comedian/actor Amanda Seales stars in her first HBO stand-up special, taped in front of a live audience at the Edison Ballroom in NYC.
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock's fifth HBO comedy special features footage of the comic from performances in South Africa, New York and London.
Funny Women of a Certain Age
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Fran Drescher leads a cast of mature women of standup in a night of comedy.
Dane Cook Vicious Circle
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Superstar comic Dane Cook comes home to Boston to perform in his first-ever solo HBO concert.
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock combines his hilarious delivery and his fearless style to launch an all-out comedy assault in his third solo HBO special.
F*Ck Nick Cannon
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2013)
Nick Cannon's stand-up comedy special.
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A quick preview of the HBO comedy special 'Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It.'
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2009)
George Lopez steps in front of a packed crowd at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX for this stand-up special.
Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Jesus Trejo's unconventional upbringing in a Mexican-American household.
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Stand-up comic Jay Pharaoh performs his most popular celebrity impressions.
One-night Stand
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (1991)
The hottest young up-and-coming comedy talents from around the country perform their uncensored routines in front of a live audience.
Talkin' Dirty After Dark
R • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1991)
This comedy showcases the lives and loves of some raunchy stand-up comics at a late-night L.A. comedy club.
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
A hilarious look at Ramy Youssef in his all-new HBO stand-up special.
Robert Klein: Unfair & Unbalanced
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Robert Klein's ninth HBO stand-up special features an hour of hilarious insights plus a few memorable musical interludes.
Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Dave Attell dissects his most recent phobias, failures and fantasies in this stand-up show.
Sinbad: Where U Been?
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Sinbad is back and Live at a Comedy Central Concert Special with comedy and music.
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Celeste Barber explains the story behind some of her most famous parodies.
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Cedric the Entertainer--one of the 'Original Kings of Comedy'--seizes the spotlight in his first HBO stand-up comedy special.
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Rising comedy star Jerrod Carmichael takes to the stage of The Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA for his first HBO stand-up special.
D.L. Hughley: Clear
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Legendary comedian D.L. Hughley takes the stage at the Regency Theatre.
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Comedian Finesse Mitchell returns to the stage with a new stand-up special.
Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2005)
Tracey Ullman takes to the stage to explore the twists, turns and triumphs that have shaped her remarkable life and career.
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended Cut
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Comedy superstar Amy Schumer brings her unique blend of honesty and an unapologetic sense of humor to HBO in this stand-up special.
Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2019)
After being a mainstay on the comedy circuit for 40 years, Howie takes the stage at the comedy club that bears his name in Atlantic City for his first stand up comedy special in over 20 years.
Sommore: A Queen With No Spades
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Sommore returns in her fourth self-produced comedy special, addressing topics ranging from her own personal growth and development to her unique perspective on life, politics and individual choice.
Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend (Extended Cut)
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Whitney Cummings--the actress/comic behind TV hits '2 Broke Girls' and 'Whitney'--stars in this extended cut of her HBO stand-up special.
My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres
TV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2019)
Comic Julio Torres explores his favorite shapes, which are presented via an industrial conveyer belt and serve as a jumping-off point for fantastical stories, anecdotes and jokes.
D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
TVMA • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2007)
Popular stand-up comic D.L. Hughley takes the stage in Washington, D.C., in his fourth HBO special.
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Pete Holmes stars in his second special for HBO, taped in front of a sold-out live audience at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon.
