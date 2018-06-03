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LGBTQ+ TV

Popular
Will & Grace (1998)Will & Grace (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
PosePose
Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Will & GraceWill & Grace
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
I Kissed a GirlI Kissed a Girl
Host Dannii Minogue opens the doors to an Italian masseria to play cupid for girls who like girls, as 10 singles are matched up and meet for the first time with a kiss.
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Queer as Folk
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
HandsomeHandsome
Each week, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin field a question from a guest and attempt to answer it together, covering an eclectic mix of topics. Along the way, they share stories, riff on each other, and generally have a ridiculous time.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
The Real L WordThe Real L Word
From the Executive Producer of THE L WORD and the Creators of Project Runway and Top Chef comes THE REAL L WORD, the sexy reality series that goes where no show has gone before.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Reality • TV Series (2010)
I Kissed a BoyI Kissed a Boy
In a beautiful Italian country house, pop icon Dannii Minogue plays cupid for ten single guys looking to fall in love with their perfect boyfriends.
Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
Love, VictorLove, Victor
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Big BoysBig Boys
A comedy about two mismatched boys who strike up an unlikely friendship when they’re thrown together at university. They’ll explore, experiment, and try to discover themselves, whilst also helping one another along the way.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
The BisexualThe Bisexual
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
TVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Utopia FallsUtopia Falls
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The L WordThe L Word
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bravest KnightThe Bravest Knight
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
I Am JazzI Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings is the typical 14 year old girl in all ways but one Jazz was assigned male at birth. Her supportive family accepted Jazz as a girl at a young age, but with her teenage years upon them, they're in for a whole new set of challenges.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
When We RiseWhen We Rise
This mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Huluween DragstravaganzaHuluween Dragstravaganza
Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s serving you glitz, glamor, and ghouls, honey. Legendary queens Ginger Minj and Monét X Change are tasked with putting on the most spooky, over-the-top show… OR ELSE. Thankfully, a slew of drag royalty, including Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Manila Luzon, Mario Diaz, Mo Heart, and Selene Luna, pop in to help them out. And an extra special musical guest drops by (hint: it’s Kesha!) to make sure Dragstravaganza is absolutely to die for. So grab your wigs, put on your heels, and strap in. It’s fierce. Frightening. And freaking hilarious.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
Out100 Special 2024Out100 Special 2024
The Out100 30th Anniversary Special highlights some of the most influential and pioneering LGBTQ+ figures and allies across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, and music. Honorees include Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, comedian Margaret Cho, singer Adam Lambert, and more. Hosted by ABC-7 New York weather anchor and Good Morning America contributing weather correspondent Sam Champion and the Advocate Channel’s Sonia Baghdady.
LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
Somewhere BoySomewhere Boy
Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe. But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed.
TVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
First DayFirst Day
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
PridePride
“PRIDE” is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. Six renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation. The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality. The evolution of trans rights and identities through the decades is charted through interviews and archival footage of pioneers including Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
GLAAD Media AwardsGLAAD Media Awards
The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.
LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedThe Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
RosalineRosaline
Incorporating LGBT themes, Rosaline tells the story of a fairytale adventure through the woods. On the way to find her sweetheart, Rosaline must stay true to herself while encountering a witch, a wolf, and even a fairy godmother. Narrated by Teri Polo.
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
Out100 Special 2025Out100 Special 2025
The Out100 Television Special highlights some of the most influential and pioneering queer figures and allies across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, music, and more.
LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in LifeLate to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life
Bestselling author Charles Blow explores the struggles and triumphs of people coming out as LGBT late in life, ultimately learning it’s never too late to find acceptance, community and true self-love.
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationThe Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
With legislation targeting the transgender community at an all-time high, The Freedom to Exist spotlights trans stories, featuring an exclusive interview with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page.
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenCandis Cayne's Secret Garden
Candis Cayne's Secret Garden is a gardening show unlike any other. Trailblazing actress and style icon Candis Cayne welcomes us into her "Secret Garden”: a backyard paradise filled with plants, flowers, and magical friends. From her playful and imaginative world, Candis inspires us to create our own enchanted gardens with DIY projects, backyard makeovers, gardening tips and tricks, and inventive botanical cocktails. Each episode of Candis Cayne's Secret Garden is designed to make gardening accessible to all... even those of us with green thumbs.
LGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsElliot Page: In His Own Words
Oscar-nominated actor & trailblazer Elliot Page shares his story. From childhood in Canada to Hollywood stardom, he describes his journey & the joy he’s found since coming out as transgender in 2020.
Not Rated • LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Out100Out100
Celebrate the pinnacle of LGBTQ+ excellence with Out100, an annual tribute to the community's most impactful icons and allies. From media luminaries to pioneering advocates, each honoree represents resilience, courage, and trailblazing spirit. Join us as we honor those who are shaping the future of LGBTQ+ representation and empowerment on a global scale.
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Trending LGBTQ+ TV
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyTVPG • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Angels in AmericaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenLGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
We're HereTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsNot Rated • LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Out100 Special 2025LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
PrideTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in LifeLGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New YorkTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Love at Club QLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
The Book of QueerTV14 • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
When We RiseTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2017)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Somewhere BoyTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Generation DragTV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Frequently Binged LGBTQ+ TV
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
Somewhere BoyTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Most Liked LGBTQ+ TV
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
When We RiseTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
RūrangiInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2021)
Pride of BroadwayLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2025)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Love at Club QLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New YorkTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The Book of QueerTV14 • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
A-Z
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyTVPG • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
Angels in AmericaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
The Book of QueerTV14 • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenLGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsNot Rated • LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
EqualTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Generation DragTV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
HandsomeTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
I Kissed a GirlTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2024)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New YorkTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in LifeLGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Love at Club QLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
The Out ListTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2013)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
Out100 Special 2025LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
PrideTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Pride of BroadwayLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2025)
Queer as FolkTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Real L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Reality • TV Series (2010)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
RūrangiInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2021)
Somewhere BoyTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film SeriesDrama, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
We're HereTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
When We RiseTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Will & GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)

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