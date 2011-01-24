Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Drag queens compete to be the last contestant standing.
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! is the all-access pass to the drama that you didn't see on the runway -the backstage bitchiness, catfights, conflict, tears and secrets.
The Real L Word
TVMA • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
From the Executive Producer of THE L WORD and the Creators of Project Runway and Top Chef comes THE REAL L WORD, the sexy reality series that goes where no show has gone before.
We're Here
TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley show small communities the human side of drag in this six-part series.
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Al Pacino, Meryl Streep & Emma Thompson lead an all-star cast in this Emmy(R)-winning film based on Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning play.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
The Bisexual
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Looking
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this comedy series that offers up the unfiltered experiences of three 30-something gay friends living in San Francisco.
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived.
Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood.
Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
Because of an Earlier Incident
Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Because of an Earlier Incident is an exclusive day-in-the-life glimpse into the vibrant lifestyles of NYC artists.
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
Anyone But Me
TV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2008)
A new generation searching for love and belonging in the post 9/11 age.
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2008)
A far cry from traditional stand-up, Hot Gay Comics highlights the best in out and proud comedy. Each show features a cast that includes mainstays as well as up and comers in today's comedy world. Here TV gathers friends and comedic contemporaries for a night of hilarious gay and lesbian storytelling. This is not your straight friends' comedy show.
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Butterfly is about the acrimonious relationship between separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, and their division in opinion over how to support their gender variant child, Max. From a young age, their now 11-year-old son has identified as a girl and presented signs of gender dysphoria. When Max was 8, Stephen had walked out on his family, unable to understand or cope with his son's gender issues. But when Max self-harms, Stephen seizes the opportunity to return to live at the family home and support his son. What unfolds for all the family members involved is the greatest challenge and test of love and understanding imaginable.
Tiny Nuts
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
College graduates Taylor and Caroline negotiate the challenges of their adult lives.
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Incorporating LGBT themes, Rosaline tells the story of a fairytale adventure through the woods. On the way to find her sweetheart, Rosaline must stay true to herself while encountering a witch, a wolf, and even a fairy godmother. Narrated by Teri Polo.
Threesome
TVMA • Talk & Interview, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Join Here TV's roundtable discussion as celebrity panelists answer viewers' questions regarding sex, dating, and relationships. Each episode features a new panel of experts lending their advice.
She's Living for This
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2012)
She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.
Modd Couples
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2015)
MODD COUPLES, hosted by David Millbern with comedian Olivia Harewood at his side, is Here TV's hilarious and unpredictable game show in which two couples - gay, straight, bi, or trans - compete to see who knows their partner best.
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.
OUT: Face to Face
Talk & Interview, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
Get up close and personal with an eclectic array of musicians, actors, writers, filmmakers, and pop culture icons as they share their personal stories and reveal some secrets of their success in these intimate one-on-one interview sessions. Guests include Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine, Ke$ha, Wendy Williams, Tila Tequila, Backstreet Boys, Lisa Lampanelli, Annie Lennox, Margaret Cho, Tori Amos, and many more!
For & Against
LGBTQ+, Political • TV Series (2012)
Tune into here! TV's For & Against, featuring the commentary of Jim Morrison covering the issues affecting gay Americans.
Just Josh
TVMA • Talk & Interview, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Josh Rosenzweig, host of the wildly popular "here! with Josh and Sara," returns with his own original series. Filmed on location throughout New York City, Josh turns the traditional talk show format on its head. From celebrity interviews to premiere VIP events, Josh brings his own brand of humor and his intense love of New York City to the small screen, treating fans to a unique and entertaining spin on pop culture.
The Out List
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
High-profile members of today's LGBTQ community reveal the struggles and triumphs of being "out" in America.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?