About this Movie
Mack & Rita
When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Calif., bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old gets released -- literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: aunt Rita. Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack.
Starring: Diane KeatonElizabeth LailTaylour PaigeDustin MilliganSimon Rex
Director: Katie Aselton