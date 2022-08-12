Mack & RitaMack & Rita

When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Calif., bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old gets released -- literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: aunt Rita. Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack.more

When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Ca...More

Starring: Diane KeatonElizabeth LailTaylour Paige

Director: Katie Aselton

Not RatedComedyFantasyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Something's Gotta GivePG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Big Bet (ENG)Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Sharp StickR • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ghostbusters: AfterlifePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2021)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Teen WolfPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
You Laugh But It's TrueComedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Just Shoot MeTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Scary Movie 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
The ComedianR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Lady BirdComedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Hell BabyNot Rated • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2013)
Kingdom ComePG • Comedy • Movie (2001)
ZolaR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2021)
ExtractR • Comedy • Movie (2009)

About this Movie

Mack & Rita

When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Calif., bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old gets released -- literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: aunt Rita. Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack.

Starring: Diane KeatonElizabeth LailTaylour PaigeDustin MilliganSimon Rex

Director: Katie Aselton

Not RatedComedyFantasyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.