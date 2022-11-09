About this Show
The Tatami Time Machine Blues
It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house's only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, "I" devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now "I" finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.
Starring: Shintaro AsanumaMaaya SakamotoHiroyuki YoshinoKazuya NakaiJunichi Suwabe