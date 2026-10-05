Brian and Stewie are paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior. After pushing their luck one too many times, the duo manages to annoy even the Devil himself. But instead of facing eternal punishment, Brian and Stewie are handed an unexpected responsibility: they’re put in charge. As the two take on their bizarre new roles, their questionable judgment and complete lack of self-control threaten to turn the underworld upside down.more
Brian and Stewie are paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior...More
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Brian and Stewie are paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior. After pushing their luck one too many times, the duo manages to annoy even the Devil himself. But instead of facing eternal punishment, Brian and Stewie are handed an unexpected responsibility: they’re put in charge. As the two take on their bizarre new roles, their questionable judgment and complete lack of self-control threaten to turn the underworld upside down.
About this Show
Family Guy Happy Hell-o-ween
Brian and Stewie are paying for 24 seasons' worth of bad behavior. After pushing their luck one too many times, the duo manages to annoy even the Devil himself. But instead of facing eternal punishment, Brian and Stewie are handed an unexpected responsibility: they’re put in charge. As the two take on their bizarre new roles, their questionable judgment and complete lack of self-control threaten to turn the underworld upside down.