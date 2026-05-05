Two friends, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich and Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto, go on a work trip to Gary, Indiana in this flashback episode of FX’s “The Bear.” Taking place before Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto must leave the fine dining world to help save his family’s Chicago sandwich shop and its strong-willed kitchen staff in the wake of his brother’s tragic suicide, not to mention having to navigate his strained familial relationships while balancing the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, this episode offers an intimate look at the friendship between Richie and Mikey and sheds light on one of their lifechanging adventures.more
Two friends, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich and Michael ‘Mikey’ Berz...More
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Two friends, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich and Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto, go on a work trip to Gary, Indiana in this flashback episode of FX’s “The Bear.” Taking place before Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto must leave the fine dining world to help save his family’s Chicago sandwich shop and its strong-willed kitchen staff in the wake of his brother’s tragic suicide, not to mention having to navigate his strained familial relationships while balancing the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, this episode offers an intimate look at the friendship between Richie and Mikey and sheds light on one of their lifechanging adventures.
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Gary
Two friends, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich and Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto, go on a work trip to Gary, Indiana in this flashback episode of FX’s “The Bear.” Taking place before Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto must leave the fine dining world to help save his family’s Chicago sandwich shop and its strong-willed kitchen staff in the wake of his brother’s tragic suicide, not to mention having to navigate his strained familial relationships while balancing the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, this episode offers an intimate look at the friendship between Richie and Mikey and sheds light on one of their lifechanging adventures.