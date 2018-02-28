Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

The Looming TowerThe Looming Tower

Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. The series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, D.C., the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal - trying to prevent an imminent attack on U.S. soil.more

Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, The Looming Tower trace...More

Starring: Jeff DanielsTahar RahimWrenn Schmidt

TVMAPoliticalDramaHistoryTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesInside the EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside the Episode: Now It Begins…
Inside the Episode: Losing My Religion
Inside the Episode: Mistakes Were Made
Inside the Episode: Mercury
Inside the Episode: Y2K
Inside the Episode: Boys at War
Inside the Episode: The General
Inside the Episode: A Very Special Relationship
Inside the Episode: Tuesday
Inside the Episode: 9/11
Inside the Episode: 9/11
Inside the Episode: Tuesday
Inside the Episode: A Very Special Relationship
Inside the Episode: The General
Inside the Episode: Boys at War
Inside the Episode: Y2K
Inside the Episode: Mercury
First Look
Inside the Episode: Losing My Religion
Inside the Episode: Mistakes Were Made
Inside the Episode: Now It Begins…
Season 1 Look Ahead
Official Trailer

About this Show

The Looming Tower

Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. The series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, D.C., the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal - trying to prevent an imminent attack on U.S. soil.

Starring: Jeff DanielsTahar RahimWrenn SchmidtBill CampLouis Cancelmi

TVMAPoliticalDramaHistoryTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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