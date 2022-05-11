On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.more
On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is ...More
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On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.
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Oussekine (English Dub)
On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.