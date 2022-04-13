When Massimo, Antonia's husband, is killed in an accident, she discovers he was having an affair with a young man, Michele. Antonia, devastated by the news, finds herself investigating her husband's secret life and forms an unexpected and deep friendship with Michele and his circle of eccentric friends, who were almost a second family for her late husband. Thanks to all of them, she can change her perspective on life, but will she learn to love againmore
When Massimo, Antonia's husband, is killed in an accident, she di...More
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When Massimo, Antonia's husband, is killed in an accident, she discovers he was having an affair with a young man, Michele. Antonia, devastated by the news, finds herself investigating her husband's secret life and forms an unexpected and deep friendship with Michele and his circle of eccentric friends, who were almost a second family for her late husband. Thanks to all of them, she can change her perspective on life, but will she learn to love again
About this Show
Le Fate Ignoranti
When Massimo, Antonia's husband, is killed in an accident, she discovers he was having an affair with a young man, Michele. Antonia, devastated by the news, finds herself investigating her husband's secret life and forms an unexpected and deep friendship with Michele and his circle of eccentric friends, who were almost a second family for her late husband. Thanks to all of them, she can change her perspective on life, but will she learn to love again