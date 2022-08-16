In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they’ll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will beating the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?more
In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates ...More
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In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they’ll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will beating the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?
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Hotties
In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they’ll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will beating the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?