Catch-22

TVMA • Drama • TV Series • 2019

Based on the acclaimed Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 follows the adventures and misadventures of a US air squadron in Italy in World War II. Yossarian...more

(6 episodes)

Young American flyers arrive in war and discover that the bureaucracy is more deadly than the enemy.
Yossarian pursues desperate measures to get home, while Milo sees war as a growth industry.
Yossarian needlessly expends energy to avoid a feared mission; disaster catches up with him, when he least expects it.
On a surreal trip, Yossarian begins to realize the magnitude and influence of Milo’s business empire.
Reeling from one violent tragedy, Yossarian encounters incomprehensible darkness in Rome, and is faced with an impossible choice.
Alive and intact, Yossarian is thwarted by an old adversary. Confronted by a devastating loss, he undergoes a transformation.

