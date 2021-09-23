Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

23 seasons available (511 episodes)

Law and Order: Special Victims UnitLaw and Order: Special Victims Unit

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC&apos;s &quot;Law &amp; Order&quot; brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.more

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC&apos;s &quot;Law ...More

Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli Giddish

Creator: Dick Wolf

TV14ThrillerLegalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series1999
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/mo*.

New subscribers only. *Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. After free trial ends, subscription fees apply starting at $6.99/month (increasing to $7.99/month as of 10/10/2022) unless cancelled. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesRipped from the HeadlinesBest of Benson & StablerExtrasDetails

...Or Just Look Like One

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (1999)

Uncivilized

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (1999)

Baby Killer

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2000)

Manhunt

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2001)

Scourge

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2001)

Counterfeit

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2002)

Surveillance

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2002)

Chameleon

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2002)

Appearances

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2003)

Sick

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2017)

Head

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2004)

Scavenger

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2004)

Charisma

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2004)

Identity

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2005)

Strain

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2005)

Starved

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2005)

Web

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2006)

Sin

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2007)

Pretend

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2007)

Streetwise

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2008)

Lunacy

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2008)

PTSD

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2008)

Sugar

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2009)

Torch

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2010)

Totem

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Delinquent

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Scorched Earth

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Missing Pieces

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Manhattan Vigil

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2012)

Secrets Exhumed

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2013)

Rapist Anonymous

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2013)

Spousal Privilege

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2014)

Forty-One Witnesses

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2016)

Star-Struck Victims

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2016)

Making a Rapist

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2016)

The Newsroom

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2017)

Real Fake News

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2017)

Stalked

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (1999)

Taken

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2000)

Popular

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2002)

Doubt

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2004)

Weak

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2004)

Contagious

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2005)

Fault

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2006)

Fat

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2006)

Burned

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2007)

Wildlife

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2008)

Zebras

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2009)

Perverted

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2009)

Torch

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2010)

Pursuit

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Bombshell

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Scorched Earth

TV14 • Thriller, Legal • Episode (2011)

Benson Fights to Have Case Thrown Out Over Unethical Rape Kit Practices | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

McGrath Scolds Benson for Not Telling Him About Student Arrests | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Rollins Have a Heated Discussion About Going Undercover | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson Thanks Barba for Taking on a Tricky Case | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Benson Tells Barba Why She Felt Betrayed by Him | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Who Said This Quote? | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

The Squad Discusses How to Convict a Perpetrator | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Set Tour with Ice-T | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Rollins and Carisi Discuss Reasonable Doubt in Serial Rapist Case | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

The Squad Talks to Chief McGrath About How to Find a Serial Rapist | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Squad Talks with Bureau Chief About How to Take Down Trafficker | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Cast Shares Their All-Time Favorite Characters | NBC’s Law & Order

Benson and Squad Discuss How to Handle a Dating App Case

Cast Recalls Their First Lines | NBC’s Law & Order

Benson Tells University President She’s Arresting Students for Conspiracy | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Sexual Assault Victim Explains Why She Can’t Report the Crime

Rollisi Argues About Keeping Their Relationship a Secret | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Noah Comes Out to Benson | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Fin Get a Confession from a Jaded Lover | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Fin Get a Confession from a Jaded Lover | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Murphy Grill Hate Crime Suspect | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Murphy Grill Hate Crime Suspect | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Murphy Admits Leaving Rollins While Pregnant Was His Biggest Mistake | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Murphy Admits Leaving Rollins While Pregnant Was His Biggest Mistake | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Barba Grills Stabler on the Stand During Cross-Examination | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Wheatley Loses His Cool in the Courtroom | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Tori Gets a Benson Boost on Never Wasting a Second Chance

Tori Gets a Benson Boost on Never Wasting a Second Chance | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Carisi Stands Up to Power to Get Tori and Jasmine Justice | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

A Brutal Serial Killer Rattles the Entire Squad | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson Takes Down an Elusive Serial Killer | NBC's Law & Order: SVU

Benson, Amaro and the Squad Right a Horrible Wrong

Carisi and Benson Go to Battle in the Court of TikTok

Carisi Doesn't Stop Fighting After The Wheelhouse's Not Guilty Verdict

Benson Threatens McGrath | Law & Order: SVU

Should Benson Finally Retire? | Law & Order: SVU

Navarro Is No Match for Benson and Stabler in the Box | Law & Order: SVU

Rollins Warns Benson About Stabler's Motives | Law & Order: SVU

McGrath tells Benson to Focus on the "Real Rapes" | Law & Order: SVU

Rollins and Carisi Are Getting Serious | Law & Order: SVU

Benson Knows Wheatley Is After Her | Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Carisi Realize Who Is Really in Charge | Law & Order: SVU

McCoy and Marlowe Face Off | Law & Order: SVU

Our Favorite Carisi Verdicts | Law & Order: SVU

The Squad Fights to Fulfill a Dying Man's Wish | Law & Order: SVU

Amaro Desperately Tries to Save Luca's Life | Law & Order: SVU

Harper Shows Benson and Stabler Her Own Brand of Justice - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Delivers Devastating News to Harper - Law & Order: SVU

That Time Benson Was High on Mushrooms - Law & Order: SVU

Kevin from The Office Gets Squeezed by the Squad - Law & Order: SVU

Go Back to the Start of Bensler and Rollisi - Law & Order: SVU

Rollins Tackles Santa Like a Professional Linebacker - Law & Order: SVU

Amaro Knows His Phantom of the Opera - Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Carisi Are Shocked by How High This Sex Trafficking Ring Goes - Law & Order: SVU

Henry Mesner Tries to Kill Amaro - Law & Order: SVU

Rollins and Carisi Kiss While Benson and Stabler Reconnect - Law & Order: SVU

Simon Explains Himself to Benson and Stabler - Law & Order: SVU

Andy Thanks Benson, Carisi and Garland - Law & Order: SVU

Cabot Finds New Inspiration - Law & Order: SVU

Novak Is Attacked in Her Office - Law & Order: SVU

Dr. Lindstrom Analyzes Henry... and Benson - Law & Order: SVU

Rollins Tells Henry the Brutal Truth - Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Stabler Work Jade in the Box Like Old Times - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Rushes to Stabler's Side - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Warns Stabler She's Been Told to Stay Away from Him - Law & Order: SVU

Stabler Reunites Kevin with His Son - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost - Law & Order: SVU

Carisi Lifts Rollins Up When She Needs It Most - Law & Order: SVU

Christopher Meloni and Ice T's Favorite Stabler/Fin Moments - Law & Order: SVU

Garland Warns Benson to Keep Her Distance from Stabler - Law & Order: SVU

About this Show

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC&apos;s &quot;Law &amp; Order&quot; brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.

Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester

Creator: Dick Wolf

TV14ThrillerLegalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series1999
  • hd

You May Also Like

CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
CastleTV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Rookie: FedsTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Blue BloodsTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Ghost WhispererTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The RookieTV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2018)
This Is UsTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
S.W.A.T.TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2017)
The First 48TVPG • Legal, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The ResidentTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
BlindspotTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.**
$12.99/mo.**
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**The price of Hulu’s ad-supported plan will increase to $7.99/month and the price of Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $14.99/month on 10/10/2022.
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.