This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.more
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law ...More
Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli Giddish
Creator: Dick Wolf
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/mo*.
New subscribers only. *Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. After free trial ends, subscription fees apply starting at $6.99/month (increasing to $7.99/month as of 10/10/2022) unless cancelled. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.
About this Show
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.