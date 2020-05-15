21 seasons available

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

TV14Drama • Crime • Legal • Mystery • Thriller • TV Series • 1999

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City ...more

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City ...more

21 seasons available (474 episodes)

21 seasons available

(474 episodes)

Episode 1

I'm Going to Make You a Star

When an actress accuses a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape, Benson finds herself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse; changes in the squad room put Carisi between a rock and a hard place. Ian McShane guest stars.
Episode 2

The Darkest Journey Home

Benson works with a young woman to help her remember the details and suspects in her rape. In order to learn a new witness interview technique, Rollins and Fin have to experience it for themselves. Ariel Winter and Amy Hargreaves guest star.
Episode 3

Down Low in Hell's Kitchen

A serial predator targeting men in gay bars proves difficult to catch, until a celebrity comes forward with his story.
Episode 4

The Burden of Our Choices

Rollins clashes with the parents of a teenaged runaway. The squad comes together for a special event.
Episode 5

At Midnight in Manhattan

The detectives are spread thin when three major cases come in at midnight. Rollins and Carisi argue over an arrest.
Episode 6

Murdered at a Bad Address

The case of a teenage girl assaulted in the projects leads to a startling discovery. Benson puts her trust in someone from her past.
Episode 7

Counselor, It's Chinatown

The SVU joins an undercover task force in busting a human trafficking ring. Margaret Cho guest stars.
Episode 8

We Dream of Machine Elves

Rollins goes undercover to find a suspect who is drugging and assaulting tourists, while Benson helps the victims sort out their memories from their hallucinations.
Episode 9

Can't Be Held Accountable

A fellow detective asks the SVU for help when he suspects his two daughters are being groomed by a serial predator. Kat disobeys the Captain's orders.
Episode 10

Must Be Held Accountable

A desperate father takes matters into his own hands in the case against his daughter's rapist.
Episode 11

She Paints for Vengeance

After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard.
Episode 12

The Longest Night of Rain

Benson investigates a police officer's accusations of sexual assault. Captain Tucker's retirement party ends in tragedy.
Episode 13

Redemption in Her Corner

Kat steps over the line when she suspects a trainer at her boxing gym is taking advantage of his students.
Episode 14

I Deserve Some Loving Too

Rollins goes undercover to root out a government worker withholding green cards in exchange for sex.
Episode 15

Swimming with the Sharks

The female CEO of a popular wellness company says she was raped, but her business partner claims the accusation is part of an embezzlement coverup.
Episode 16

Eternal Relief From Pain

Rollins' sister stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex.
Episode 17

Dance, Lies and Videotape

An ingénue ballerina discovers she's been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.
Episode 18

Garland's Baptism by Fire

Chief Garland must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.
Episode 19

Solving for the Unknowns

The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Rollins receives some good news.
Episode 20

The Things We Have to Lose

As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases.

...Or Just Look Like One

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (1999)

Uncivilized

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (1999)

Baby Killer

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2000)

Manhunt

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2001)

Scourge

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2001)

Counterfeit

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2002)

Surveillance

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2002)

Chameleon

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2002)

Appearances

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2003)

Sick

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Head

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Scavenger

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Charisma

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Identity

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Strain

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Starved

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Web

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2006)

Sin

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2007)

Pretend

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2007)

Streetwise

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

Lunacy

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

PTSD

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

Sugar

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Torch

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2010)

Totem

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Delinquent

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Scorched Earth

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Missing Pieces

TVPG • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Manhattan Vigil

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2012)

Secrets Exhumed

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2013)

Rapist Anonymous

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2013)

Spousal Privilege

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2014)

Forty-One Witnesses

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2016)

Star-Struck Victims

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2016)

Making a Rapist

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2016)

The Newsroom

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2017)

Real Fake News

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2017)

Rage

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Contagious

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Doubt

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Demons

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Ripped

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Blinded

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2007)

Paternity

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2007)

Confession

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

Swing

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

Transitions

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Turmoil

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Solitary

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Unstable

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Spectacle

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Possessed

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Scene Analysis: Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino Head to Therapy

Scene Analysis: Mariska Hargitay Pivots from the Art Studio to the Strip Club - Law & Order: SVU

Rollins' Defining Moments of Season 21

ADA Carisi's Biggest Moments (So Far) - Law & Order: SVU

Benson and Carisi Can't Believe How Low Barth Will Go - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Comforts Fin After Leon's Death - Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Knows Exactly How We Feel

Scene Analysis: An Acting Lesson from Ice T

Scene Analysis: Jamie Gray Hyder Throws Down - Law & Order: SVU

Scene Analysis: Kelli Giddish Adds Her Own Twist for the Rollisi Fans

SVU Trivia: What Would Olivia Benson Do?

We Love Captain Benson - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Suits Up to Get the Word Out - Law & Order: SVU

The Squad Delivers Good News in Person - Law & Order: SVU

Garland Will Pray for Reverend Chase

Carisi Shows No Mercy to Reverend Chase

Benson Asks Delia If She'll Ever Dance Again

Benson Gets the Ammo She Needs to Take Down the Ballet Company

Every Time Fin Says "Shut Up" - Law & Order: SVU

Hadid Goes Rogue to Save the Case - Law & Order: SVU

Rollins and Kim Debate Their Father's Redemption - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Makes Sure Luna Can See a Clear View of the Sky - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Can't Understand a Woman Hurting Another Woman - Law & Order: SVU

Carisi Gets Jealous over Rollins' Bond with Hasim

Rollins and Hasim Plead for the Kleins’ Help

Benson Puts a Tight Leash on Kat for Going Rogue - Law & Order: SVU

Carisi and Rollins Can't Protect Esperanza from the Law - Law & Order: SVU

Will Tucker Spy on Benson? - Law & Order: SVU (Deleted Scene)

Benson and Tucker Say Their Final Heartbreaking Goodbye - Law & Order: SVU

Tucker Tells Benson He's Dying - Law & Order: SVU

Benson Didn't Raise Carisi to Be No Quitter - Law & Order: SVU (Episode Highlight)

Carisi Goes for Blood in His First Trial - Law & Order: SVU (Episode Highlight)

Carisi and Garland Make a Deal with Getz

Rollins Saves Bucci and Herself

Bow Down to Badass Benson

Carisi's Case Is Blown Up By a Corrupt Judge

12 Questions with the Cast of SVU

Benson and Fin Won't Accept Defeat

10 Times Rollins Was Straight-Up Savage

Rollins Opens Up to Carisi About Losing Her Way

Benson and Carisi Close in on Mrs. Chang

Benson Can Play That Game Too, Mamasan

10 Times Carisi Was the New Yorkiest New Yorker

Benson Grieves for Simon

Carisi and Fin Learn Carlos' Truth

Benson Is Always Right

The Law & Order: SVU Podcast - Kelli Giddish Teases Rollisi

Rollins Still Needs Carisi

Benson Offers Support and Hard Truths

Benson's College Pregnancy Scare (Deleted Scene)

Carisi Gets Personal About Faith and Choices

Benson and Fin Can See the Truth Behind the Lies

Benson and Hadid Go Head-to-Head

Carisi Flexes Those ADA Muscles

Benson Helps Raegan Realize Her True Strength

That's Captain Benson to You

Law & Order: SVU Prologue, Voiced by Celebrities

The Squad Takes Down Sir Toby

10 Times Benson Was the Queen of the Clapback

Even Benson Gets Scared

Victory at All Costs

Benson Comes Under Fire

Miller Threatens Benson

10 Times Fin Flipped the Script

Fin Sticks to the Code

Benson Is Taking Names

Benson Is Fluent in Empathy

Benson Reunites a Broken Family

Benson and Stone Play Dirty

Benson's Complicated Situation

