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Sports

TV for You
The LeagueThe League
To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable. The League was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) and Jackie Marcus Schaffer (Disturbia, Eurotrip) who serve as executive producers and directors. The League features an ensemble cast of rising actors/comedians. Mark Duplass (Humpday) plays "Pete," the perennial league champ who is struggling to become an adult. Stephen Rannazzisi (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) is "Kevin," a happily married father and commissioner of the league. Nick Kroll (Get Him to the Greek) plays "Ruxin," who believes he is the smartest of the group but can't figure out how exactly the other guys are screwing him over. "Andre," played by Paul Scheer (Human Giant), has continued to be the punching bag of the group since their high school days - a fact that hasn't changed despite the fact he is now a successful plastic surgeon. Jon Lajoie is "Taco," Kevin's little brother, a part-time musician and full-time stoner with little interest in fantasy other than hanging with his buddies (whom he struggles to remember). Katie Aselton (The Freebie) plays "Jenny," Kevin's wife and his better half - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
Welcome to WrexhamWelcome to Wrexham
In “Welcome to Wrexham,” Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the world. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the Red Dragons in the hopes of turning Wrexham AFC into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, the docuseries will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Iron ResurrectionIron Resurrection
Master metal fabricator Joe Martin and his team scour the Texas countryside for broken and rusted-out cars and motorcycles, then transform them into masterpieces they can sell to the highest bidder.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsBoruto: Naruto Next Generations
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Hot Rod GarageHot Rod Garage
This project build show that has all the tips, tricks and wrenching you would expect from the crew at Hot Rod Magazine.
TVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Dark Side of the RingDark Side of the Ring
Professional wrestling is the only sport where its stars live in two worlds and balance their in-ring characters with real life. This series examines these complex intersections of fantasy and reality while uncovering wrestling's dark and untold history.
TVMA • Pro Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2019)
BallersBallers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars in this series that explores the whirlwind life of a group of current and former football players in Miami.
TVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Bitchin' RidesBitchin' Rides
Dave Kindig, owner and operator of Kindig-It Design, turns out one-of-a-kind vehicles for his demanding (and sometimes famous) clientele. Working on all types and periods of cars, we'll see them rendered, designed, built, and restored from the ground up.
TVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Movies for You
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
They FightTVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Live
The Pat McAfee ShowTalk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
Wed, 9/30 - The Rich Eisen ShowTalk & Interview, Sports • Episode (2026)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Upcoming
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Bleed For ThisR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2016)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Wed, 9/30 - ESPN FCSports, Soccer • Episode (2026)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
New on Hulu
The GolicsTalk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2026)
Decades In SportsTV-EX • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Women's College BasketballSports, Basketball • TV Series (2017)
2026 Stanley Cup Championship: Carolina HurricanesAward Shows & Events, Hockey • TV Series (2026)
UEFA European QualifiersSoccer, Sports • TV Series (2021)
UEFA Women's Champions League Highlight ShowSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2025)
College Swimming & DivingSports, Diving • TV Series (2005)
Setting The TempoDocumentaries, Sports • TV Series (2026)
World Players of HandballSports, Handball • TV Series (2025)
Women's College HockeySports, Hockey • TV Series (2004)
Track & FieldSports, Running • TV Series (2018)
X GamesSports, Action Sports • TV Series (1996)
Magic City Jai AlaiSports • TV Series (2020)
College GolfSports, Golf • TV Series (2010)
MarathonSports, Running • TV Series (2004)
College RugbySports, Rugby • TV Series (1997)
Men’s College Club HockeyHockey, Sports • TV Series (2023)
NCAASports • TV Series (2016)
NCAA TennisSports, Tennis • TV Series (2006)
Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPNSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NJCAA FootballSports, Football • TV Series (2025)
Women's College RugbySports, Rugby • TV Series (2003)
Eredivisie SoccerSports, Soccer • TV Series (2006)
UEFA Women's Champions League Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2025)
First. Forever. A WLL Championship Mini MovieSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Flames CentralSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
LaLiga ShowSports, Soccer • TV Series (2014)
High School FootballTVG • Football, Sports • TV Series (2012)
Fairways of LifeTVG • Sports, Golf • TV Series (2024)
Fútbol WSoccer, Sports • TV Series (2024)
The Pat McAfee ShowTalk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2020)
Hawk TalkSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2025)
The Hoop CollectiveSports, Basketball • TV Series (2024)
The Mina Kimes Show featuring LennyTV14 • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2024)
Pardon The InterruptionSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2001)
Women's College VolleyballSports, Volleyball • TV Series (2008)
NCAA Field HockeySports, Field Hockey • TV Series (1993)
Men's College SoccerSports, Soccer • TV Series (2000)
Women's College SoccerSports, Soccer • TV Series (2009)
The Rich Eisen ShowTalk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2025)
NWSL SoccerTVPG • Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2015)
The Domonique Foxworth ShowTalk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2024)
WGP KickboxingMixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2025)
USL League OneSports, Soccer • TV Series (2019)
Northern Super LeagueSoccer, Sports • TV Series (2025)
LaLiga 2Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2025)
German 3. LigaSports, Soccer • TV Series (2018)
Men's College Water PoloSports, Water Polo • TV Series (1999)
Women's Sports NowTVPG • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2025)
USL ChampionshipSports, Soccer • TV Series (2021)
Popular
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
The LeagueTVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Welcome to WrexhamTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Dark Side of the RingTVMA • Pro Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2019)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Coach CarterPG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2005)
Iron ResurrectionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Bitchin' RidesTVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2014)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
SouthpawR • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2015)
Hot Rod GarageTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Texas MetalTVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dark Side Of The CageTV14 • Documentaries, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2025)
They FightTVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
Gran TurismoPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
ClippedTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Free SoloPG-13 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Mud MadnessTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Street OutlawsTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
Street Outlaws: Fastest in AmericaTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Graveyard CarzTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Million Dollar BabyPG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2004)
E60Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
Street Outlaws: MemphisTV14 • Sports, Automotive • TV Series (2018)
Jimmy Houston OutdoorsTVG • Sports, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
FantomWorksTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Extreme CatchTV14 • Fishing, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Garage SquadTVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Street Outlaws: No Prep KingsTV14 • Sports, Automotive • TV Series (2018)
WWE's Greatest MomentsTV14 • Pro Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Red Bull Soapbox RaceTVPG • Action Sports, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Moneyball en EspañolPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Full Custom GarageTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Yuri!!! on IceComedy, Sports • TV Series (2016)
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash DaysTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Street Outlaws: Locals OnlyTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Harpoon HuntersTV14 • Fishing, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Blippi's Winter Olympics DreamTVG • Sports, Kids • Movie (2022)
Street Outlaws vs. the WorldTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater FishingTVG • Sports, Fishing • TV Series (2017)
The Fish GuyzTVG • Sports, Fishing • TV Series (2018)
Men's College BasketballTVG • Sports, March Madness • TV Series (1998)
FourWheelerTVPG • Reality, Automotive • TV Series (2019)
Bundesliga SoccerSports, Soccer • TV Series (2009)
Warriors of Liberty CityTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Legacy: The True Story of the LA LakersTVMA • Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2022)
Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis FlemingTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2008)
Restoration GarageTVPG • Automotive, Sports • TV Series (2013)
Jerry Maguire en EspañolR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Street Outlaws: EndgameTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Car FixTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Salvage Hunters: Classic CarsTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Dirt Every DayTVPG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Team AttackTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
IMPACT x Nightline: There’s Something About FernandoSports, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Big Little BrawlersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
A-Z
100 Foot WaveTVMA • Surfing, Sports • TV Series (2021)
2017 Best of College FootballSports, Football • TV Series (2011)
2022 NHL All-Star GameSports, Hockey • TV Series (2022)
2022 NHL Plays of the YearSports, Hockey • TV Series (2022)
2022 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Colorado AvalancheSports, Drama • TV Series (2023)
2023 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Vegas Golden KnightsHockey, Sports • TV Series (2023)
2023 US Open Review ShowSports, Tennis • TV Series (2023)
2023 Wimbledon Official FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
2024 Stanley Cup Championship FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
2024 Stanley PupAward Shows & Events, Hockey • TV Series (2024)
2025 Stanley Cup Championship: Florida PanthersSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
2026 Stanley Cup Championship: Carolina HurricanesAward Shows & Events, Hockey • TV Series (2026)
24 Hours of Le MansTVPG • Motorsports, Sports • TV Series (2015)
The 3 Knockdown RuleUnknown • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2020)
30 for 30TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
30 for 30 ShortsTVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
30 for 30: Soccer StoriesSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
37 WordsUnknown • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
3K Hooptie ChallengeTVPG • Sports, Motorsports • TV Series (2020)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Abby's PlacesSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
ActionTVMA • Sports, Gambling • TV Series (2019)
AEWTV14 • Sports • TV Series (2019)
AEW Special EventsTV14 • Sports • TV Series (2019)
Ahmad InsideSports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Alex Morgan: The EqualizerUnknown • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Alex vs ARodTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
All AccessTVMA • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2012)
All Girls GarageTVPG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Amanda Serrano: The Real DealBoxing, Sports • TV Series (2022)
The Amazonas of YaxunahSports, Softball • TV Series (2024)
America's CaddieUnknown • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
Andre the GiantTV14 • Pro Wrestling, Sports • Movie (2018)
Andscape Season Diary: Ron HollandSports, Basketball • TV Series (2024)
Angel CityTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2023)
Any Given SundayR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1999)
Any One of UsTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2019)
Arli$$TVMA • Sports, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Association of Pickleball PlayersSports • TV Series (2023)
At Home with 99TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2023)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics ScandalTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Australian OpenTVG • Sports, Tennis • TV Series (2018)
Australian Open - Art of CoachingSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Australian Open 2026 Official Film: The ScoreSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Australian Open: Beyond the CourtTennis, Sports • TV Series (2024)
Babe RuthTVPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1998)
The Babe Ruth StoryTVG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1948)
Back to Back: Australian Open 2025 Tournament FilmSports, Tennis • TV Series (2025)
BackstorySports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Bad HombresTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2020)
BallersTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
BananalandTVPG • Baseball, Sports • TV Series (2022)
Basketball: A Love StoryTVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
Behind the CrestNot Rated • Soccer, Sports • TV Series (2023)
Behind the MaskTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Being SerenaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Belichick & Saban: The Art of CoachingTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Best Driver's Car WeekTVPG • Auto Racing, Motorsports • TV Series (2014)
The Best of KG CertifiedTVMA • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2023)
Bettor DaysUnknown • Sports, Gambling • TV Series (2020)
BettyTVMA • Sports, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Big 12: UncoveredTVPG • Sports, Football • TV Series (2025)
Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024Baseball, Sports • TV Series (2025)
Big Little BrawlersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Big Papi's PlacesBaseball, Sports • TV Series (2022)
Bilardo, the Soccer DoctorTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)

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