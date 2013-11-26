1 season available (1 episode)

Babe Ruth

This engaging documentary explores the life and legend of the famed New York Yankees slugger.more

This engaging documentary explores the life and legend of the fam...More

Starring: Liev Schreiber

TVPGSportsBaseballBiographyAward Shows & EventsDocumentariesDramaTV Series1998
  • hd

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Babe Ruth

This engaging documentary explores the life and legend of the famed New York Yankees slugger.

Starring: Liev Schreiber

TVPGSportsBaseballBiographyAward Shows & EventsDocumentariesDramaTV Series1998
  • hd

You May Also Like

Dish NationTVPG • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Hotel MumbaiR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
UndergroundTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
KindredTVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2022)
Fire With FireR • Legal, Crime • Movie (2012)
This FoolComedy • TV Series (2022)
Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2022)
The CraziesR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
One-night StandTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (1991)
Wall of BakersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopNews, Music • TV Series (2023)
The HouseTV14 • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Vice PrincipalsTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Henry Kissinger: Life and LeadershipAward Shows & Events • TV Series (2022)
WokeTVMA • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.