Happy Gilmore

TV14 • Sports, Comedy, Golf • Movie • 1996

A rejected hockey player becomes a golf star.

A rejected hockey player becomes a golf star.

Start watching Happy Gilmore

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Major League II
PG • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1994)
Greater
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2016)
Little Fockers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Pride
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2007)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
For Love of the Game
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (1999)
D3: The Mighty Ducks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
Mrs. Doubtfire
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
No Holds Barred
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (1989)
Meet the Fockers
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Warrior
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2011)
School of Rock
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
Can't Buy Me Love
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1987)
(Sub) The Way of the Dragon (Eng Sub)
R • Sports, Action • Movie (1973)
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I
TV14 • Biography, Sports • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial