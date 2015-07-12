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Science & Technology

TV for You
Naked and Afraid XLNaked and Afraid XL
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Ancient AliensAncient Aliens
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
TV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
How It's MadeHow It's Made
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
TVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
Forensic Files IIForensic Files II
Experts piece together strange clues and microscopic evidence to solve the most puzzling criminal cases, proving there is no such thing as a perfect crime.
TV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Life Below ZeroLife Below Zero
Follow the lives of rugged individuals living subsistence lifestyles in remote areas of Alaska as they brave the frigid winter temperatures.
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The UnXplainedThe UnXplained
The UnXplained explores the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Hosted by Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner each episode will feature compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses.
TVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
LionLion
The true story of the lion cub Kio and his journey to becoming king; filmed over four years, cameras follow Kio from youth to adulthood; he experiences loss, exile and competition with other lions in his struggle for survival.
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
MythBustersMythBusters
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
TV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The UnBelievable with Dan AykroydThe UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd
Brace yourself for the strangest-but-true stories in human history, brought to life through dynamic recreation, compelling graphics, and arresting archival.
TV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden AmericaMysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America
Scattered across the United States are abandoned structures, forgotten ruins of the past and monuments to a bygone era. Each one shines a light on the story of this land and its people, revealing the secrets of a hidden America.
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
World's Most Iconic Animals World's Most Iconic Animals
This series explores nature’s engineering genius, revealing the hidden mechanics behind evolution’s most extraordinary animals: the lion, bull shark, bear, rhino, hippo and caiman. Each episode uncovers the science shaping their power, resilience and survival, from the lion’s social strength and the bull shark’s salt shifting kidneys to the bear’s endurance, the rhino’s toughness, the hippo’s unique chemistry and the caiman’s ancient design. Blending cinematic footage with expert insight, the series shows how biology, behavior and environment forge remarkable hunters and survivors, and why the balance sustaining them is both fragile and extraordinary.
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastSuperbeast
Celebrate nature’s ultimate athletes and their ability to survive, excel and dominate in Earth’s toughest arenas. Watch animals, from apex predators to cunning little creatures, endure against impossible odds as they go full “Superbeast.”
TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2025)
New on Hulu
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Popular
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Forensic Files IITV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Mysteries of the AbandonedTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The UnXplainedTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The UnBelievable with Dan AykroydTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
The Proof Is Out ThereTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
BattleBotsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Treehouse MastersTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
The ZooTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Construction FailsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Yellowstone WardensTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Forensic Factor: A New EraCrime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Naked and Afraid: Last One StandingTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Discovered by DisasterTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Life Below Zero: Next GenerationTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
TankedTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Finding BigfootTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Battlebots: Bounty HuntersTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Secrets of the ZooTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
The New DetectivesTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (1996)
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed WatersTVPG • Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Mysterious Creatures With Forrest GalanteTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
My Cat From HellTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
UFOs: Investigating the UnknownDocumentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
The Last WoodsmenTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Super AnimalsTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the OctopusTVPG • Science & Technology, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Shark RoberTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Fur BabiesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Josh Gates TonightTVPG • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Pole to Pole with Will SmithTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
This is Mark RoberTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down UnderTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Jimmy Houston OutdoorsTVG • Sports, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
The Last AlaskansTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
A-Z
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
AI: The Next ChapterNews, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Artificial Future: Understanding AINews, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
AutopsyTVMA • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (1994)
Baby Sharks in the CityTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
BattleBotsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
Battlebots: Bounty HuntersTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed WatersTVPG • Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of TomorrowTVPG • Space, Science & Technology • Movie (2021)
Big Words for Little...TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Black Files DeclassifiedTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
Bloomberg TrendingNews, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
The BondTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Building A.I.: The Deep Mind Behind the MomentNews, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Building GiantsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Built in the BronxTV14 • Science & Technology, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie GregoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2025)
Citizen BioTVMA • Documentaries, Science & Technology • Movie (2020)
Construction FailsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Contraption MastersTVPG • Competition, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Discovered by DisasterTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
discovery+ ImmersionsTV14 • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
Dog DetectivesTVPG • Crime, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Ed Stafford: First Man OutTV14 • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Engineering EuropeDocumentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural HistoryAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Finding BigfootTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Flats ClassTVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2007)
Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis FlemingTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2008)
Forensic Factor: A New EraCrime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Forensic Files IITV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
FoundTVPG • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Frozen PlanetTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Funny or Die's High ScienceTVMA • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Fur BabiesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
FutureCarTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Automotive • TV Series (2007)
Gaming Wall StreetTVMA • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Generation SwipeNews, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Global Exploration Summit 2021TVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Green PornoTVMA • Comedy, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2008)
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the WorldTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Highway to SellTV14 • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2014)
How Do They Do It?TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2012)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
How It's Made: Dream CarsTVPG • Automotive, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
How the Universe WorksTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Implosion: The Titanic Sub DisasterTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Jimmy Houston OutdoorsTVG • Sports, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Josh Gates TonightTVPG • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)

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