Science & Technology
Popular
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
A wonder-filled voyage to the lost worlds and worlds yet to come revealed by science.
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Some images caught by satellites in space defy explanation: massive tsunamis that disappear, a sinister blood-red lake in war-torn Baghdad and a whirlpool in the ocean the size of a state asking experts, analysing the sites on the ground 'What on Earth'
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
The Last Alaskans
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
An eight-part original docuseries following some of the last Alaskans allowed to live within the 19 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - one of the most remote places in the country.
Shark Week
TVG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years.
NASA's Unexplained Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2012)
NASA’S UNEXPLAINED FILES returns with more mysterious encounters, unusual discoveries and strange sightings, straight from NASA’s best and brightest. These are the true stories of unexplainable phenomena first observed by the most credible scientific organization in the world.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
How the Universe Works
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
From the beginning of time, Stars, Galaxies, Planets, Solar Systems, and more have been working individually and together to produce all that is and all that we see. Take a deeper look at how the cosmos is designed, built, and actually works on How The Universe Works.
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
TV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Mountain Men
TVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
Naked and Afraid XL
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
In 1997, tourists in San Francisco witness a killer whale attacking a great white shark, capturing the incident on tape; now, experts make new discoveries about the killer whale's taste for shark meat.
Tanked
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Tanked follows the largest aquarium manufacturing company in the US, run by Wayde King & Brett Raymer. Watch them create the most outrageous tanks for some of the most striking fish and clients.
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
At the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest animal care facilities in Canada, veterinary professionals work together tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care.
Yukon Men
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle lies a town on the edge of civilization: Tanana, Alaska. This frozen village of 200 is part of an unknown in America where men hunt and trap to survive, existing like modern day cavemen. Follow these Yukon Men as they struggle to find food and heat and battle life-threatening predators just to survive.
Man vs. Wild
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bear Grylls has served with the British Special forces, climbed Everest, and explored the Arctic. He shows viewers how to survive the toughest and most remote environments on the planet by putting himself in the position of a stranded tourist.
The American Farm
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The American Farm puts viewers on the front lines of the fight to go from seed to stalk, and from farm to fork. It's an honest, true tale of risk and reward, hard work, science, and grit.
Survivorman
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
No food, no water, no shelter. Survivorman Les Stroud must rely on his years of training, raw instincts and sheer will to survive alone for seven days in the world's harshest environments with little more than a multitool.
Snake City
Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Documenting the antics of venomous snake handlers, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett.
Too Cute!
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Witness the adorable world of puppies and kittens with unprecedented footage and never-before-seen clips of the early lives of dogs and cats.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Nazi Megastructures
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
A new episode of this series will be available every Friday. Each episode will expire 35 days from its individual launch date. In his quest for world domination, Hitler demanded some of the biggest and deadliest pieces of military hardware in history. In this series, the shock and awe tactics of the Blitzkrieg, the unparalleled fortifications on The Channel Islands and the Fuhrer's Megasub - a silent killing machine that had the potential to win the war for the Nazis - are all explored.
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
"Ancient Top 10" counts down the most fascinating aspects of the ancient world, from fearsome dictators and lethal weapons to impressive metropolises and lasting mysteries.
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
UFO CONSPIRACIES investigates the world's most intriguing and fascinating UFO sightings. It retells and reconstructs incidents from all over the world by seeking out first-hand eye-witnesses and listening to their accounts. With the help of a panel of aviation, military and scientific experts, all the evidence is thoroughly examined.
Pop Goes the Vet
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
If viewers have never seen a hairless rat with a pustule on its neck, or a plump fair pig with an abscess on its rump, they are in for a treat as some of National Geographic's most renowned and beloved vets work to drain some of the worst abscesses they have ever seen. From the office to the field, no pustule or abscess will go undrained.
Dead by Dawn
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
At night, mother nature reveals her sadistic side. As mysterious monsters come out to feed on the weak… anything can become prey. To survive you’ll have to be smart, fast and lucky or you might find yourself dead by dawn.
Great Shark Chow Down
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
From high-speed attacks to pack hunts, sharks have evolved to hunt in extraordinary ways; scientists and film makers capture five of the world's great feeding events for sharks.
MythBusters Jr.
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
MYTHBUSTERS JR. gives America's best and brightest 8- to 14-year-olds a chance to show the whole nation what they know. Combined with the mythbusting DNA of the original series and adding elements of THE SEARCH, this is a format where kids show off their ingenuity and STEM superskills.
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
An exploration of engineering marvels.
The Genetic Detective
Science & Technology, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore uses her research skills to transform the face of crime solving. Working with crime scene DNA, Moore traces the path of a violent criminal's family tree to reveal their identity and bring them to justice.
Dead Men Talking: An 'Autopsy' Special
TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • Movie (2001)
The dead reveal their secrets in this 'Autopsy' special in which forensic experts show how they uncovered the facts behind corpses.
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2017)
Dr. Craig O'Connell goes to the Bass Strait for sawsharks; Victoria Elena Vasquez and Dr. David Ebert go into deep water in Tokyo Bay to find the goblin shark; they also find ghost sharks, frilled sharks, and the amazing luminescent lantern shark.
NASA Explorers
Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
NASA Explorers is a new digital series that takes you inside the space agency and follows the pioneers, risk-takers and experts at the frontline of exploration. NASA Explorers: Apollo is an audio series about our Moon and the people who explore it.
Tour of the Moon 4k Redux
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
A music video of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission tour visits a number of interesting sites chosen to illustrate a variety of lunar terrain features. Some are on the near side and are familiar to both professional and amateur observers on Earth, while others can only be seen clearly from space.
Cheddar Explains
TVG • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
The best interviews with visionaries in technology, media, and entertainment
The Lost Cage
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Discovery Channel's Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years. Shark Week tells you everything you want to know about sharks and their world.
Earth Views
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Earth views from the International Space Station
NASA X
TVG • Science & Technology • TV Series (2012)
NASA X is a new NASA television program that follows innovative new technologies and the NASA scientists, researchers and engineers who are putting them to work for us.
NASA 360
Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
NASA 360 examines how technologies developed by and for NASA are used in everything from space exploration to everyday consumer products, NASA 360 showcases how NASA changes our lives in positive ways
Shark Storm
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2017)
At various times of the year and in different locations around the world, sharks of many kinds gather, swarm, and spiral; Dr. Tristan Guttridge conducts a study to find out what brings them together and what's going on in these shark societies.
Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Scientists Dr. Laurent Vigliola and Dr. Will Robbins catch, crane-lift, and relocate several bull sharks from Nouméa, New Caledonia, to a pristine coral reef in hopes they will adapt to a new home away from people and learn to feed in the wild.
Never Ending Orgasm
TV14 • Documentaries, International • TV Series (2017)
The female orgasm has fascinated scientists for decades and has been the subject of numerous studies and reports – and documentaries. But until now, nobody has undertaken a comprehensive look at super-orgasmic women – women who can experience over a hundred orgasms in any one sexual encounter. A new study by Canada’s prestigious McGill University, for the first time reveals statistics and testimonies from over 450 super-orgasmic women. Some of them can experience 10 orgasms - while others come hundreds of times, experiencing hours of pleasure. They vary in age and background, but have one thing in common: they are all still a mystery to scientists, as what actually happens to them has never been studied. But that’s all about to change. A group of super-orgasmic women who took part in the Canadian study are taking it to the next stage. They will now go into the laboratory and meet the best sex scientists in the world. The aim is to reveal if the orgasms are all in their heads or can we prove and somehow measure that this endless chain of pleasure is really happening? By deploying fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) scans, scientists will be monitoring changes in blood flow to the brain, looking at which parts are most active and shedding light on what these women feel during orgasm. Past fMRI studies about single orgasms have seen scientists disagree – but what will this new research reveal and will we be any closer to understanding why some women are super-orgasmic?
NASA Science Live: Perseverance Mars Rover & the Search for Ancient Life
Science & Technology, News • TV Series (2020)
There’s evidence that the Red Planet was much wetter and warmer, with a thicker atmosphere, billions of years ago. Could it also have supported life?
NASA Television Documentaries
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
NASA's Vision: To reach for new heights and reveal the unknown so that what we do and learn will benefit all humankind.
Hello World
TVG • Science & Technology, Business & Finance • TV Series (2016)
Hello World invites the viewer to come on a journey. It's a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Each episode explores a different country and uncovers the ways in which the local culture and surroundings have influenced their approach to technology. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.
Hubble 30th Anniversary
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Hubble's launch and deployment in April 1990 marked the most significant advance in astronomy since Galileo's telescope. Thanks to five servicing missions and more than 30 years of operation, our view of the universe and our place within it has never been the same. This documentary celebrates not only the scientific and technological achievements of this telescope, but also the human spirit that’s helped to keep it up and operational for all these years.
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Join marine biologist Greg Skomal and meteorologist Joe Merchant as they test Joe’s theory of how shark attacks can be as predictable as the weather.
