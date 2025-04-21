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Health & Wellness

TV for You
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking OutDr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out
Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills as she helps hundreds of patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their life-affecting dermatological issues.
TV14 • Health & Wellness • TV Series (2025)
InterventionIntervention
Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
My 600-lb LifeMy 600-lb Life
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
The Real Full MontyThe Real Full Monty
Male celebrities bare all to raise awareness for cancer.
TV14 • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
Dangerously ObeseDangerously Obese
With the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Procter, morbidly obese individuals attempt to lose weight in order to change their lives forever. They face extreme challenges as they work to reinvent their deadly lifestyles.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2021)
My Strange AddictionMy Strange Addiction
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
HoardersHoarders
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2009)
One Day In My BodyOne Day In My Body
One Day in My Body follows people whose extreme bodies force them to navigate life differently, capturing defining moments with unfiltered access to their world.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. NowThe 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now
Dr. Now comes to Lifetime for the new series, The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now, following 10 morbidly obese individuals as they fight for a chance to live a life they have always wanted. Reaching a combined weight of more than 6,000 lbs. and at an extreme breaking point in their lives, these individuals are turning to Dr. Now and his team of doctors.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Quarter Ton TeenQuarter Ton Teen
"Quarter Ton Teen" follows teens struggling with severe obesity on a multi-year journey as they fight for healthier lives. Knowing they face uncertain futures unless they lose weight, these teens pursue weight-loss surgery in hopes of a second chance.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss EditionExtreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition
In a unique, non competitive show about weight loss, Extreme Makeover Weight Loss Edition will document the amazing makeover of eight courageous, super obese people who, in an unprecedented 365 days, set out to safely lose half of their body weight, ultimately revealing an amazing metamorphosis with trainer and transformation specialist Chris Powell!
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Family • TV Series (2011)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with Dr. Nowzaradan's patients to see how their weight-loss journeys are progressing.
TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?
Take an intimate look at the fascinating lives of individuals struggling with strange and unusual behavior. Hear brand new addiction stories, watch as odd behaviors play out and catch up with fan favorites from the past to see where they are now.
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
GMA3GMA3
GMA3 is a news, health and lifestyle program that also highlights incredible human stories of personal triumph.
TVPG • Health & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
Movies for You
The First WaveR • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
New on Hulu
GMA3TVPG • Health & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
I'm Not Ok: America's Postpartum CrisisHealth & Wellness, News • TV Series (2026)
Popular
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
HoardersTVPG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2009)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking OutTV14 • Health & Wellness • TV Series (2025)
Dangerously ObeseTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2021)
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. NowTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2025)
GMA3TVPG • Health & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
One Day In My BodyTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Real Full MontyTV14 • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?TV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Quarter Ton TeenTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss EditionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Family • TV Series (2011)
The First WaveR • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Wildlife ERTVMA • Health & Wellness, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
I'm Not Ok: America's Postpartum CrisisHealth & Wellness, News • TV Series (2026)
The Sabrina Soto ShowTalk & Interview, Home & Garden • TV Series (2025)
Social StudiesTVMA • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Skinny Confessions: After OzempicHealth & Wellness, News Magazine • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: On the BrinkPolitical, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. NowTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Bleed OutTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • Movie (2018)
Dangerously ObeseTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking OutTV14 • Health & Wellness • TV Series (2025)
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss EditionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Family • TV Series (2011)
The FieldhouseTVG • Health & Wellness, Exercise & Fitness • TV Series (2021)
The First WaveR • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
GMA3TVPG • Health & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2020)
Good SexTVMA • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2022)
HoardersTVPG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2009)
I'm Not Ok: America's Postpartum CrisisHealth & Wellness, News • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: On the BrinkPolitical, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Skinny Confessions: After OzempicHealth & Wellness, News Magazine • TV Series (2024)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
The Last CruiseTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • Movie (2021)
MetropolitanPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted?TV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
One Day In My BodyTV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2026)
One Nation Under StressTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Plastic DisastersTVMA • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2006)
Plastic DisastersTVMA • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Quarter Ton TeenTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The Real Full MontyTV14 • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2024)
Risky DrinkingTVMA • Health & Wellness, Medical • Movie (2016)
The Sabrina Soto ShowTalk & Interview, Home & Garden • TV Series (2025)
Social StudiesTVMA • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2024)
Something's Killing MeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2017)
Speak SisTV14 • Health & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsHealth & Wellness, Sports • TV Series (2024)
Through My Eyes: From Seeing Double to Seeing MyselfTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Viral: A World Without AIDSHealth & Wellness, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
The Weight Of The NationTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
The Weight Of The Nation For KidsTVG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
Wildlife ERTVMA • Health & Wellness, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
A World of CalmTVG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2020)

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