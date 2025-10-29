About this Movie

Through My Eyes: From Seeing Double to Seeing Myself

Paid Content for Argenx. "Through My Eyes: From Seeing Double to Seeing Myself" takes you on a cultural tour of New York City with René, who lives with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, he reconnects with the traditions that shaped his identity while discovering lesser-known parts of NYC.