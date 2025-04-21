Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills as she helps hundreds of patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their life-affecting dermatological issues.more
Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has dedicated he...More
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Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills as she helps hundreds of patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their life-affecting dermatological issues.
About this Show
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out
Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills as she helps hundreds of patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their life-affecting dermatological issues.