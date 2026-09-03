ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula along with correspondents Ike Ejiochi and Elizabeth Schulze report on the spectrum of reproductive mental health. They spoke to mothers and fathers impacted and took a close look at research funding cuts.more
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula along with c...More
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ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula along with correspondents Ike Ejiochi and Elizabeth Schulze report on the spectrum of reproductive mental health. They spoke to mothers and fathers impacted and took a close look at research funding cuts.
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I'm Not Ok: America's Postpartum Crisis
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula along with correspondents Ike Ejiochi and Elizabeth Schulze report on the spectrum of reproductive mental health. They spoke to mothers and fathers impacted and took a close look at research funding cuts.