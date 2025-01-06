Dr. Now comes to Lifetime for the new series, The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now, following 10 morbidly obese individuals as they fight for a chance to live a life they have always wanted. Reaching a combined weight of more than 6,000 lbs. and at an extreme breaking point in their lives, these individuals are turning to Dr. Now and his team of doctors.more
Dr. Now comes to Lifetime for the new series, The 6,000 lb Diarie...More
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Dr. Now comes to Lifetime for the new series, The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now, following 10 morbidly obese individuals as they fight for a chance to live a life they have always wanted. Reaching a combined weight of more than 6,000 lbs. and at an extreme breaking point in their lives, these individuals are turning to Dr. Now and his team of doctors.
About this Show
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now
Dr. Now comes to Lifetime for the new series, The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now, following 10 morbidly obese individuals as they fight for a chance to live a life they have always wanted. Reaching a combined weight of more than 6,000 lbs. and at an extreme breaking point in their lives, these individuals are turning to Dr. Now and his team of doctors.