Family Movies

Animated Movies
Trolls World Tour
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When the appearance of a Light Fury dragon coincides with the darkest threat they have faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world and discover their destinies.
Abominable
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin and Peng discover a Yeti, they name him Everest and embark on a journey across China to reunite the magical creature with his family.
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Open Season
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A 900-pound bear raised by humans is returned to the forest, where he teams up with a wise-cracking mule deer to disrupt the hunting season. A zippy, witty animated adventure, with Debra Messing, Gary Sinise.
Ozzy
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
The lovable Ozzy’s pampered life is thrown into turmoil after his family drops him at Blue Creek before their vacation. Ozzy quickly learns that Blue Creek is a dog prison and he’ll need to rely on some new friends to help him break out and get back home.
Open Season 2
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Boog the Bear and Elliot the Mule Deer, with their pal McSquizzy the Squirrel, come to the aid of Mr. Weenie - a dachshund who has escaped from his owner's RV!
Open Season: Scared Silly
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
Suspecting a werewolf is on the loose, hunter Shaw re-opens hunting season. Now, Boog, Elliot, and Mr. Weenie have to find the werewolf in order to close hunting season for good.
Chicken Run
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The creators of Wallace & Gromit bring you an exciting story about a group of chickens led by Rocky (Mel Gibson) who are determined to fly the coop–even if they can’t fly!
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
A small worker ant switch places with a soldier ant to win the heart of the beautiful princess. A comedy-adventure featuring Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2003)
Sinbad the sailor must retrieve the stolen Book of Peace from a goddess with a penchant for chaos in this mythological animated tale.
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
E.B. White's timeless children's story comes to life in this colourful animated musical.
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Arnold and his class win a service trip to San Lorenzo. But when their trip takes a turn for the worst, their only hope of getting home may be retracing the dangerous path that led to Arnold's parents' disappearance.
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2002)
A wild horse yearns to be free after he is captured by a nasty U.S. colonel in this 2002 Oscar(R)-nominee for Best Animated Feature.
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
When treasure hunters, Tulio (Kevin Kline) and Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) are mistaken for gods, they face a difficult decision: keep the riches or battle the odds to save El Dorado!
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2009)
The world’s most beloved and inquisitive monkey is back in Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey, the fun-filled sequel to the hit animated movie.
Planet 51
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
When Chuck the astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a distant planet filled with little green people, he is surprised to discover that we are not alone in the galaxy.
Classics
Passport to Paris
G • Comedy, Family • Movie (1999)
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Beethoven's 3rd
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2000)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Family, Music • Movie (1998)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Switching Goals
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Live Action
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2011)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Passport to Paris
G • Comedy, Family • Movie (1999)
A Fairly Odd Summer
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Are We Done Yet?
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Big Time Movie
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Robo-Dog
Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Blurt
TVG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Comedy Movies
Instant Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Pink Panther 2
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Mousehunt
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Popular
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Shrek
TVPG • Action, Family • Movie (2001)
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Monsters University
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Agent Cody Banks
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
A Dog's Journey
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Ice Age: Continental Drift
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Rise of the Guardians
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2012)
The Princess Bride
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1987)
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Mrs. Doubtfire
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Hotel Transylvania
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Flintstones
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Ice Age
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Space Buddies
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Barnyard
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Three Stooges
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Star Trek Beyond
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2016)
Spider-Man 2
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2004)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Elf
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Spy Cat
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Batman
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (1989)
Happy Feet Two
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
The Pacifier
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Family, Music • Movie (1998)
*batteries not included
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1987)
The Secret Garden
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2020)
Strange Magic
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Look Who's Talking
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Grease 2
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1982)
Like Mike 2: Streetball
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
The Sandlot 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Mom and Dad Save the World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1992)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Raise Your Voice
PG • Drama, Family • Movie (2004)
Mr. Popper's Penguins
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)

A-Z
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2014)
A 2nd Chance
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (2014)
A.C.O.R.N.S: Operation Crack Down
Family, Comedy • Movie (2015)
The Addams Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1991)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2005)
The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2019)
Air Buddies
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Akeelah and the Bee
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2006)
Alpha and Omega
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2017)
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
TVPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games
TVPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2014)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1999)
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Angels in the Snow
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2015)
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Arthur Christmas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2011)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Baby Geniuses
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Battle For Terra
PG • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The Bear
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Beethoven's 4th
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Beethoven's Big Break
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Beethoven's Treasure Tail
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Ben 10: Secret of the Omnitrix
TVY7 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Benny & Joon
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Biggest Little Farm
PG • Documentaries, Family • Movie (2018)
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
TVG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1969)
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2018)
Catching Faith
Family, Drama • Movie (2015)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
G • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1968)
Christmas Belle
TVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
A Christmas Carol
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1984)
Christmas Cupid
TV14 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2010)
Christmas With the Andersons
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Christmas With the Kranks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Clifford
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Curious George
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
TVG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Curious George: Royal Monkey
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Dark Crystal
PG • Family, Fantasy • Movie (1982)
Deck the Halls
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2005)

