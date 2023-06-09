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Family Movies

Comedy Movies
Flamin' HotFlamin' Hot
The inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.
PG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Bob's Burgers MovieThe Bob's Burgers Movie
Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery.
PG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Instant FamilyInstant Family
A couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children. Presented by FX
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Bakers go toe-to-toe against the Murtaughs in the ultimate inter-family battle.
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
New on Hulu
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Collision CoursePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Nancy DrewPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Pups UnitedPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Bernie the DolphinG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
GhosterPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2022)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Popular
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The Lizzie McGuire MoviePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Cheaper by the DozenPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2003)
Mrs. DoubtfirePG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
The DaytrippersR • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
The SandlotPG • Baseball, Sports • Movie (1993)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Father of the BridePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Rookie of the YearPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Father of the Bride Part IIPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
The Rugrats MovieG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1998)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
For All MankindTVPG • Family, Space • Movie (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
Christmas with the KranksPG • Family, Holiday • Movie (2004)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
The Scarlet PimpernelTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1934)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Monster Family 2: Nobody's PerfectPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Where the Wild Things ArePG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Madagascar: a Little Wild - Holiday Goose ChaseG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Harold and the Purple CrayonPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
We Bare Bears The MovieTVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2020)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
FireheartFamily, Animation • Movie (2022)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Star Trek: The Motion PicturePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1979)
Star Trek III: The Search for SpockPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Mom and Dad Save the WorldPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
Nancy DrewPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
A-Z
1000% Me: Growing Up MixedTVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Addams Family ValuesTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Arlo: The Burping PigG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Au Revoir Les EnfantsPG • Drama, Family • Movie (1987)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Bernie the DolphinG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Big Family, Big CityTVPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Biggest Little FarmPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Cheaper by the DozenPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2003)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Chestnut: Hero of Central ParkG • Family, Drama • Movie (2004)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
Christmas with the KranksPG • Family, Holiday • Movie (2004)
The CircusG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1928)
Cowgirls n' AngelsPG • Sports, Family • Movie (2012)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Daddy's HomePG-13 • Comedy, Family • Movie (2016)
The DaytrippersR • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2003)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1982)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
Every Other HolidayTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemPG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2016)
Father of the BridePG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Father of the Bride Part IIPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
FerdinandPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2017)
FireheartFamily, Animation • Movie (2022)
Flipper's New AdventureG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1964)
For All MankindTVPG • Family, Space • Movie (1989)
The Four FeathersTVPG • International, British • Movie (1939)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
Free BirdsTVPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2015)
GhosterPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2022)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The Gold RushTVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1925)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime TalesTVY • Family, Animation • Movie (1999)
Grown Ups 2PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow WhiteTVPG • Family, Kids • Movie (2009)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Harold and the Purple CrayonPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Harold and the Purple Crayon en EspañolPG • Spanish, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1PG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2PG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of FirePG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrincePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2009)

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