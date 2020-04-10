When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When the appearance of a Light Fury dragon coincides with the darkest threat they have faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world and discover their destinies.
Abominable
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin and Peng discover a Yeti, they name him Everest and embark on a journey across China to reunite the magical creature with his family.
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Open Season
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A 900-pound bear raised by humans is returned to the forest, where he teams up with a wise-cracking mule deer to disrupt the hunting season. A zippy, witty animated adventure, with Debra Messing, Gary Sinise.
Ozzy
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
The lovable Ozzy’s pampered life is thrown into turmoil after his family drops him at Blue Creek before their vacation. Ozzy quickly learns that Blue Creek is a dog prison and he’ll need to rely on some new friends to help him break out and get back home.
Open Season 2
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Boog the Bear and Elliot the Mule Deer, with their pal McSquizzy the Squirrel, come to the aid of Mr. Weenie - a dachshund who has escaped from his owner's RV!
Open Season: Scared Silly
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
Suspecting a werewolf is on the loose, hunter Shaw re-opens hunting season. Now, Boog, Elliot, and Mr. Weenie have to find the werewolf in order to close hunting season for good.
Chicken Run
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The creators of Wallace & Gromit bring you an exciting story about a group of chickens led by Rocky (Mel Gibson) who are determined to fly the coop–even if they can’t fly!
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
A small worker ant switch places with a soldier ant to win the heart of the beautiful princess. A comedy-adventure featuring Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2003)
Sinbad the sailor must retrieve the stolen Book of Peace from a goddess with a penchant for chaos in this mythological animated tale.
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
E.B. White's timeless children's story comes to life in this colourful animated musical.
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Arnold and his class win a service trip to San Lorenzo. But when their trip takes a turn for the worst, their only hope of getting home may be retracing the dangerous path that led to Arnold's parents' disappearance.
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2002)
A wild horse yearns to be free after he is captured by a nasty U.S. colonel in this 2002 Oscar(R)-nominee for Best Animated Feature.
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2000)
When treasure hunters, Tulio (Kevin Kline) and Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) are mistaken for gods, they face a difficult decision: keep the riches or battle the odds to save El Dorado!
Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2009)
The world’s most beloved and inquisitive monkey is back in Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey, the fun-filled sequel to the hit animated movie.
Planet 51
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
When Chuck the astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a distant planet filled with little green people, he is surprised to discover that we are not alone in the galaxy.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?