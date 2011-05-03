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Comedy for Kids

Popular
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.
TVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.
TVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
We Bare BearsWe Bare Bears
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
ClarenceClarence
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
TVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
ChowderChowder
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
TVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesRegular Show: The Lost Tapes
Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTiny Toons Looniversity
Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs and Buster Bunny, Sweetie Bird, Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck as they learn what it takes to be a professional toon under the tutelage of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other looney legends.
TVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
That's So RavenThat's So Raven
Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven's sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions. Somehow, they manage to create more comedic problems than they solve!
TVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The JetsonsThe Jetsons
Meet George Jetson and his quirky family: wife Jane, son Elroy and daughter Judy. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn't made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!
TVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
AnimaniacsAnimaniacs
They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.
TVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsAdventure Time: Side Quests
Following the early days of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they form a brotherly bond embark on quests and interact with familiar characters.
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Total DramaramaTotal Dramarama
Some of the original "Total Drama" characters enter into an alternate universe where they are aged down from teenagers to toddlers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Uncle GrandpaUncle Grandpa
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
TVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
BatwheelsBatwheels
While helping Batman, Robin, and Batgirl defend Gotham, Bam, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing and Buff are thrust into hilarious hijinks and jaw-dropping action as they learn important lessons about teamwork, friendship and so much more.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
BUNK'DBUNK'D
Emma, Ravi and Zuri leave for Camp Kikiwaka! Emma and Ravi are CITs learning from Lou, the head counselor, and Xander, the camp heartthrob. Zuri meets fellow campers, Tiffany and Jorge. The kids adapt to their new "home away from home" at Camp Kikiwaka!
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
KiffKiff
The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.
TVY7 • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
FirebudsFirebuds
Bo and his fire engine best friend, Flash, team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Fancy NancyFancy Nancy
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookThe Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's Yearbook
Principal Brown sets Darwin to the task of making the school yearbook. Featuring hilarious clips from the first six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball.
TVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Total Drama IslandTotal Drama Island
The world's most hilarious reality show is BACK. No parents. No phones. No mercy.
TVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsAdventure Time: Distant Lands
Return to the Land of OOO and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands! Based on the animated series Adventure Time, created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, this series brings fans closer to their favorite Ooo denizens -- along with some new friends -- following them on exciting new adventures. Astronaut BMO sets off into deep space. Princess Bubblegum and Marceline journey to the Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Peppermint Butler starts over as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. And, finally, Finn and Jake reunite to embark on the most important adventure of their lives.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
MinibodsMinibods
Six furry little friends get caught up in hilarious mayhem, turning everyday situations into unexpected, silly events. The Minibods overcome hurdles the unconventional way, to better understand themselves and the world around them.
TVG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Abominable and the Invisible CityAbominable and the Invisible City
Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond.
TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Josie and the PussycatsJosie and the Pussycats
An all-girl rock band! Catchy tunes! Exotic adventures! Fabulous hair! Lead guitarist Josie and Pussycats Melody and Valerie sing their way through a slew of escapades as an assortment of busy rascals tries to kidnap, drown and otherwise harass the girls. But Josie and the Pussycats keep right on singing while they circle the globe, bringing music and mayhem wherever they go.
TVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (1970)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body FunnyDaniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny
Daniel LaBelle transforms the ordinary into extraordinary with his physical comedy designed to delight and uplift! Famous for performing everyday tasks at lightning speed, he proves just how much can be said without words, in Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny.
TVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2025)
The Mighty OnesThe Mighty Ones
The adventures of a group of creatures that live in an unkempt backyard.
TVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
BananyaBananya
With tiny cats living inside of bananas, Bananya's lifelong dream is to bathe in chocolate with all of his banana cat friends and to live his life as best as he can in a normal household.
TVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Cleopatra in SpaceCleopatra in Space
A teenage Cleopatra is transported 30,000 years into the future and discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world.
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Totally Spies!Totally Spies!
Three teenage girls from Beverly Hills attempt to balance their lives as students with their undercover work as super-spies for an elite international agency, battling an array of bizarre criminals.
TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2001)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerDavey & Jonesie's Locker
Two oddball teen best friends travel through a portal in their locker, causing chaos to the multiverse as they go, while running from the threat of separation.
TVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
A-Z
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Bernie the Dolphin 2G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Big Trip 2PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Birds of ParadisePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Butterfly TaleG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
C.I.ApePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
Cartoonito ShortsTVY • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
The Cat ReturnsG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
A Christmas Mystery (2022)PG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
A Christmas Story ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2022)
A Cinderella Story: StarstruckPG • Romance, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2021)
ClarenceTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Cleopatra in SpaceTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Daniel LaBelle: Full Body FunnyTVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2025)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog DaysPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
A Dog and Pony ShowPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Dog KnightAdventure, Animation • Movie (2023)
The Dog Who Saved SummerPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2003)
Earwig and the WitchPG • Animation, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Epic TailsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
FerdinandPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
FinnickPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Finnick 2PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
FirebudsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Fortune Favors Lady NikukoTV14 • Drama, Anime • Movie (2021)
Fred 2: Night of the Living FredTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Grand Prix of EuropePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Hank Zipzer's Christmas CatastropheTVY7 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)

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