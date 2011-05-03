It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!