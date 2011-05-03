Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines are in for an unexpected adventure when they spend the summer with their great uncle in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Upon their arrival, Dipper and Mabel's huckster great uncle, also known as Grunkle Stan, enlists the siblings' help in running The Mystery Shack, a fun tourist trap he owns that overcharges unsuspecting customers. Although Dipper and Mabel quickly discover The Mystery Shack itself is a hoax, they sense there is something strange about their new town and together they begin to unlock the secrets of Gravity Falls.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
Chowder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chowder follows an aspiring young chef named Chowder and his day-to-day adventures as an apprentice in Mung Daal's catering company. Although he means well, Chowder often finds himself in predicaments due to his perpetual appetite and his nature as a scatterbrain. He is also pestered by Panini, the apprentice of Mung's rival Endive, who wants Chowder to be her boyfriend, which he abhors.
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Animaniacs
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn are quadruplets with only two things in common: their birthday and parents. This dynamic foursome battle sibling rivalry at every turn, but in the end when they are together, nothing can stop them.
Animaniacs (1993)
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Blending wit, slapstick and pop culture references, the variety show "Animaniacs" features a large cast of characters, whose predominant personalities are the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and their sister, Dot -- three inseparable siblings -- who have a great time creating havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The series, which originally ran from 1993 thru 1998, also features a number of comedic educational segments, often in musical form.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
From executive producer Steven Spielberg, it's a new generation of toonsters searching for fun, adventure and mischief. Join Buster, Babs, Elmyra, Plucky and more of your favorites for their "Looney Tunes" studies class at Acme Acres Looniversity -- featuring original stories, parodies and modern remakes of classic Warner Bros. shorts.
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
Dude Perfect has pushed the limits of what's possible on the Internet. In this show, you'll meet the guys behind the viral magic. Whether it's working with celebrity guest stars or prepping for a battle video, these guys made a career out of having fun.
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
From the Peabody Award-winning series Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs come two hilariously popular laboratory mice now starring in their own animated comedy spin-off--PINKY AND THE BRAIN--as they take on the modern world in an intelligently silly way with their plans for global domination.
Wander Over Yonder
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Best friends, eternally-optimistic intergalactic traveler and constant do-gooder Wander and his quick-tempered but loyal steed Sylvia, travel through the cosmos happening upon one freewheeling adventure after another, making new friends (and foes) all while battling numerous forces of evil.
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Upon moving to her new home in Miami, strange things start happening to Emma as she meets her new crush, Daniel, and her new enemy, Maddie. Things get even trickier after she discovers she's a witch with magical powers!
Zeke and Luther
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Best friends Zeke and Luther have set their sights on becoming world-famous skateboarders. Together they attempt to master the coolest tricks and enter the biggest competitions. Between skating and summer school, there’s also donut deliveries, girls, and a pair of Tony Hawk’s boxers! Zeke and Luther are determined to be the best skateboarders in Pacific Terrace, no matter what obstacles stand in their way!
Pickle and Peanut
TVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Two unlikely friends -- an emotional pickle and a freewheeling peanut -- have exciting adventures.
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
The lives of a group of foster kids are changed forever when they become a part of the Hunter family and get tangled up in all of the family's mysteries. When things go wrong or someone goes missing, the kids must work together to make things right.
I Am Frankie
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Frankie looks like a typical teenager but she harbors a very big secret – she's actually a cutting edge, experimental android who must keep her true identity hidden or else risk being powered down forever.
The Mighty Ones
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The adventures of a group of creatures that live in an unkempt backyard.
Mighty Magiswords
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Prohyas and Vambre, the brother and sister team of Warriors for Hire, are always up for a quest. But they never know what quest will drop in their laps! Giant pigs, giant spiders, or giant ancient dinosaurs, they can handle whatever giant quest you want; but not without their trusted collection of Magiswords.
WITS Academy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Now a Guardian in training at WITS Academy, it seems like Andi's dream has finally come true. But she'll have to work hard to prove that she can live up to expectations as the first (and only) human Guardian.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
When Sid accidentally ruins Manny’s Christmas traditions, he’s told that he will be on Santa’s naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole.
Make It Pop
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Three unique girls - bookish Corki, fashionable Jodi and social media maven Sun Hi must learn to live in harmony... literally. Together with their classmate, DJ Caleb, can they achieve pop stardom in a boarding school where the arts always come last?
Extreme Ghostbusters
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Based on the GHOSTBUSTERS feature, the series continues the adventures of the ghostbusters characters.
Monchhichi
TVG • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
At nightfall you can see stars in the sky and glitter falling over each child as they fall asleep. It all comes from the dream tree factory, a magical place where the sweetest dreams are made. Follow the brave and cute Monchhichi, the sleep custodians as they embark on their magical adventures. And remember, creating sweet dreams is a lot more work than one might think!
WildWoods
Family, International • TV Series (2017)
Cooper, a giant sasquatch leaves his home in the big city, and moves into the forest, forming an unlikely friendship with Poppy, a feisty pint-high sugarglider.
