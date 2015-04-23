From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
From the Peabody Award-winning series Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs come two hilariously popular laboratory mice now starring in their own animated comedy spin-off--PINKY AND THE BRAIN--as they take on the modern world in an intelligently silly way with their plans for global domination.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Morphle
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
My Magic Pet Morphle' is an animated hit TV show for toddlers and older kids. Morphle can morph into anything his human companion Mila wants. From dinosaurs to cars, construction vehicles like diggers, dump trucks and cranes to pets like cats dogs and lions!
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
ThunderCats (2011)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Ash continues his quest to enter the Kalos League. He and his traveling companions will make new friends, forge new rivalries, and, of course, meet some brand-new Pokémon! Serena, with her partner Fennekin and new friend Pancham, will take on the Pokémon Showcase world; Clemont will continue to create inventions and hope some of them are a hit; and Bonnie, as ever, will try to find someone to take care of her big brother!
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Action, Animation • TV Series (2010)
In a big city where various vehicles are happily living together, our little bus Tayo has just started learning his route in the city. There is lots more to learn for Tayo. Tayo and his friendly friends Rogi, Lani and Gani are helping each other to become great mature buses.
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Laugh, learn and play with our adorable little friends, as they explore their world around them, discover new adventures and learn new things along the way. Combining 3D CGI and live action, the Baby Riki’s are guided by a narrator, who is a motherly figure that encourages new challenges and problem solving through creativity, critical thinking and communication… it’s Baby Riki time.
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World tells the story of imaginative 6-year-old Nina and best friend, Star, having everyday fun within her vibrant and colorful neighborhood. Every day transforms into a new excursion around the neighborhood - celebrating family, community, diversity and wonder.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
When Sid accidentally ruins Manny’s Christmas traditions, he’s told that he will be on Santa’s naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole.
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
Mission Force One
TVY • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The Tomorrowland Transit Authority has created an elite team made up of five incredible kids – experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Their mission is to connect the universe and protect it from an evil force known as Nemesystems!
Teen Titans Go! en Español
TVPG • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
De Warner Bros. Animation, estos jóvenes titanes no tienen descanso. Lugo de preparar un emparedado o jugar videojuegos… ¡Un momento! ¿Hay ropa para lavar? ("¡Eso no!") Luego, definitivamente lucharán contra el crimen. Quizás. No te pierdas el regreso de Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy y Cyborg, superhéroes adolescentes sin supervisión.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Madagascar: Algo Salvaje
Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
Llena del ingenioso humor y comedia física que hizo tan populares las películas de Madagascar, "Madagascar: Algo salvaje" es una serie musical generada por computadora que presenta a Alex, Marty, Gloria y Melman como jóvenes residentes de un hábitat de rescate en el zoológico de Central Park. Como todo el que llega a Nueva York, estos pequeños tienen grandes sueños y grandes planes. La serie se enfoca en ser tú mismo, en jamás rendirte y a perseguir tus sueños a toda costa, pase lo que pase.
