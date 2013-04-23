Jessica's Big Little World

She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.