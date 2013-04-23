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Action for Kids

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Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesRegular Show: The Lost Tapes
Best friends Mordecai and Rigby work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers.
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTiny Toons Looniversity
Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs and Buster Bunny, Sweetie Bird, Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck as they learn what it takes to be a professional toon under the tutelage of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other looney legends.
TVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsAdventure Time: Side Quests
Following the early days of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as they form a brotherly bond embark on quests and interact with familiar characters.
TVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Total DramaramaTotal Dramarama
Some of the original "Total Drama" characters enter into an alternate universe where they are aged down from teenagers to toddlers.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Digimon AdventureDigimon Adventure
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
TVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
ThunderCats (1985)ThunderCats (1985)
From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!
TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
T.O.T.S.T.O.T.S.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fancy NancyFancy Nancy
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidDisney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid
Ariel goes on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends in the mystical underwater country of Atlantica.
TVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Total Drama IslandTotal Drama Island
The world's most hilarious reality show is BACK. No parents. No phones. No mercy.
TVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Beyblade XBeyblade X
Aspiring pro Blader Robin Kazami joins up with former champ Jaxon Cross and mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro to form Team Persona.
TVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
IyanuIyanu
Five hundred years after the Age of Wonders, Iyanu, a teenage orphan, discovers hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock the memories that hold the key to saving Yorubaland as The Chosen -- a Divine One in human form.
TVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
ThunderCats (2011)ThunderCats (2011)
ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes.
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Dragon StrikerDragon Striker
In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. He joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As Key struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
TVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
Where's Waldo?Where's Waldo?
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!
Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeBeyblade Burst QuadStrike
Elementary-school student Valt Aoi is crazy about Beyblade and is best friends with Shu Kurenai, who is a prodigy at the game and has been named to the national Beyblade tournament's final four. Inspired by his friend's accomplishment, Valt makes it his goal to reach the tournament himself. The first step on the road to the big leagues is to win his district tournament, which includes some tough opponents. As he makes his way up the ladder, Valt reaches new heights and extends his circle of friends, eventually -- unknowingly -- dreaming of becoming the best Blader in the world.
TVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Totally Spies!Totally Spies!
Three teenage girls from Beverly Hills attempt to balance their lives as students with their undercover work as super-spies for an elite international agency, battling an array of bizarre criminals.
TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2001)
Sherlock HoundSherlock Hound
One of the most iconic characters in literary history returns as an adorable canine detective alongside his faithful friend Watson!
TVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSYu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS
Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: Mask of the PhantasmPG • Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Despicable MePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2010)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Flipper's New AdventureG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1964)
Grand Prix of EuropePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Green Lantern: Emerald KnightsPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
Green Lantern: First FlightPG-13 • Kids, Action • Movie (2009)
Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2023)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
IyanuTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Jessica's Big Little WorldTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Jungle BookTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1942)
Justice LeagueTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Justice League UnlimitedTVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
Justice League vs. Teen TitansPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part 1PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Krypto Saves the Day!TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Lego Batman MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Lego MoviePG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Lego Ninjago MoviePG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Meet the BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
A Minecraft MoviePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Ne-Zha 2PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Pretty CureTVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The Princess Bride en EspañolPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1987)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Rugrats Go WildPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
The Rugrats MovieG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1998)
Scooby-DooPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters UnleashedPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2004)
Sea LevelPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Sherlock HoundTVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
Show DogsPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
The Snow Queen 2Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
SoulPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
Space ChimpsG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
SupergirlPG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1984)
T.O.T.S.TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen TitansPG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)

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