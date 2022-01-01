Cattle Hill

A young cow who lives in the city dreams of becoming a pop star. One day she receives a letter from her father whom she has not seen for many years and travels to the countryside to meet him.more

A young cow who lives in the city dreams of becoming a pop star. ...More

Starring: Henriette Faye-SchjøllFridtjov SåheimMarit Andreassen

Director: Lise I. Osvoll

TVPGKidsDramaAdventureAnimationActionMovie2018
About this Movie

A young cow who lives in the city dreams of becoming a pop star. One day she receives a letter from her father whom she has not seen for many years and travels to the countryside to meet him.

