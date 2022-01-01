Arthur and the Invisibles

A boy must save the magical, tiny people living in his backyard.more

A boy must save the magical, tiny people living in his backyard.

Starring: Freddie HighmoreMadonnaDavid Bowie

Director: Luc Besson

PGFantasyCartoonsAdventureActionKidsAnimationMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

