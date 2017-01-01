The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Batman MovieThe Lego Batman Movie

Lego Batman discovers there are big changes brewing in Gotham. If he wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe learn to lighten up.more

Lego Batman discovers there are big changes brewing in Gotham. If...More

Starring: Will ArnettZach GalifianakisConan O'Brien

Director: Chris McKay

PGComedyKidsActionAdventureAnimationMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual

Lego Batman discovers there are big changes brewing in Gotham. If he wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe learn to lighten up.

Starring: Will ArnettZach GalifianakisConan O'BrienMichael CeraRosario Dawson

