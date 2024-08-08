Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” We say, “You could miss 100% of the games you don’t stream on Hulu.”

Whether you’re a football fanatic, a baseball buff, a golf geek, or an all-around sports fan — Hulu live sports coverage will keep you streaming all season long.

Does Hulu Have Live Sports?

Of course Hulu has live sports! Don't believe us? Even Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hu(lu has live spo)rts can back us up.

Hulu

Select games and sporting events are available to stream with a basic Hulu subscription, including exclusive live NHL games and next-day streaming of WWE Friday Night Smackdown and WWE Monday Night Raw.

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Hulu + Live TV

The best way to watch live sports at home or on the go is with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Along with live streaming access to over 95 cable and regional sports channels, Live TV subscribers also get full access to ESPN+ and Disney+.

What Sports Channels Are on Hulu + Live TV?

Watch live sports with Hulu + Live TV available on these popular channels:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN8

ESPN News

ESPNU

ABC

NBC

Golf Channel

CBS Sports Network

FS1

FS2

FOX Sports

NFL Network

MLB Network

ACCN (or ACC Network)

B1G Network

SNY

T2

TNT

TBS

TruTV

USA Network

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ESPN+

Though ESPN+ comes bundled with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, basic Hulu subscribers can still add ESPN+ to their subscription with the ESPN+ Add-on .

Select live sporting events are available to stream live on ESPN+, including some MLB, PGA, UFC, NHL, MLS, tennis, and collegiate games. From original documentaries like the 30 for 30 series and Pay-Per-View (PPV) events to sports talk shows and game replays — fans will never run out of content to watch on ESPN+.

How to Get the ESPN+ Add-On

Eligible existing Hulu subscribers* can sign up for the ESPN+ Add-on by logging in to your Account page on a web browser and following these three easy steps:

Select “Manage Add-ons” under the “Your Subscription” section. Choose “ESPN+” under the “Partner Add-ons” section. Click “Review Changes” to confirm.

*Third-party billing limitations apply.

What Live Sports Are on Hulu?

Football

From the pre-season to the Big Game , you can watch your favorite NFL team play every week throughout the season (excluding Thursday Night Football) with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.*

Check out Hulu’s NFL guide and college football guide for more information about streaming football without cable.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Basketball

Hulu + Live TV is a basketball fan’s one-stop-shop for everything hoops-related. From the NBA and WNBA to college basketball games , Hulu is saving a (virtual) court-side seat just for you with access to live channels like ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBC, ACCN, and B1G.

Visit our NBA guide for more information about streaming basketball games live on Hulu.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Golf

Between ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, and the Golf Channel, Hulu + Live TV subscribers won’t have to worry about missing a single swing during the PGA season.

Hulu’s guide to streaming the PGA TOUR has everything you need to know about watching live golf.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Baseball

Can’t make it to the ballpark? Don’t worry — Hulu + Live TV has the next best thing: live baseball coverage. Between MLB Network, CBS, TBS, ESPN, and FOX,* you won’t have to worry about missing regular season or playoff games.

Hulu’s Major League Baseball guide has everything you need to know about streaming the season live.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Wrestling

Don’t be that WWE fan without a Hulu subscription. Why? Because Stone Cold said so. And we happen to agree with him — you don’t even need Live TV to watch the best of pro wrestling on Hulu. All subscribers get access to on-demand streaming of Friday Night Smackdown , Monday Night Raw , WWE NXT , WWE Main Event , and more.

Get all the details with Hulu’s guide to pro wrestling .

Racing

Start your engines, motorsports fans — Hulu + Live TV has the channels you need to watch the year’s most exciting NASCAR and IndyCar races, including NBC, USA Network, FOX, FS1, and FS2.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Soccer

When it comes to soccer, Hulu + Live TV has it all — including FIFA, Major League Soccer (MLS), and English Premier League (EPL) soccer games on channels like ESPN, FOX, FS1, USA Network, and NBC.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.